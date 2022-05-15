Details omitted
The Lewiston Tribune published an article about my race for the House of Representative, District 6A on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the article left out information about my husband’s military service, which brings context to my brief residency within our great state.
My husband just finished 28 years of military service in the Marine Corps. In active service, families are repeatedly dislocated from one duty station to another until sometimes they feel they don’t actually have a home.
In 2015, we were seeking a place to call home and settled on the Palouse region when we purchased a home in Viola.
Our parents moved there the same year. Two of our oldest children moved there the next year instead of following us on our next move overseas.
Since then, we have been traveling home to Idaho on leave and have been connected to the region in our hearts and minds while away. After returning from overseas, my husband served one more tour in California and was finally able to retire from active service.
We arrived permanently home to Viola in August of 2021.
In your article, you dedicated 290 words to information about me while dedicating 396 words to my competitor. In just 106 words, do you think you could have included biographical information about me that highlights my family’s service to our country?
If this question makes you cringe or feel like you have missed something, please publish this letter to correct the record.
Claudia Dalby
Viola
Picks McGrane, Kim
Tuesday is the primary election for local, state and national offices. I want to encourage all eligible voters to register and vote in this important election. Unlike the general election in November, voters in the primary must choose between a Democratic or a Republican ballot.
If you’re voting as a Republican, Phil McGrane, who is running for secretary of state, would be an excellent choice. He is currently the Ada County clerk, and is ready to lead our state in this important leadership position.
If you are voting the Democratic ballot, I ask that you support Alexa Kim as our next county clerk. Kim currently works in the clerk’s office and has proven to be an outstanding employee. Not only has she grown into the lead recording position, she has invested her time and talents in learning all aspect of the election process, from candidate filing to the functionality of the electronic tabulation system.
Kim has all of the qualities you want in a clerk as she is honest, intelligent, hard working and dedicated to providing good customer service. I feel she is the best qualified to take on the other duties of the office, which include clerk of the district court, clerk of the board of commissioners, budget and financial officer as well as overseeing the office of social services.
Henrianne Westberg
Former Latah County clerk
Moscow
Reelect Kingsley
Vote for Mike Kingsley on Tuesday. He is a true conservative. He is pro-family, individual liberty and limited government.
This is our government and only we can shape it, change it and protect it.
We will lose Idaho to the liberal progressive left unless we elect true conservatives such as Kingsley.
l Individual liberty — He fought against all mandates and stood beside Hardware Brewing Co. in Kendrick when Gov. Brad Little tried to shut them down.
l Families — He stood up for our kids and against indoctrination in our schools. He signed the letter asking the Idaho School Boards Association to leave the National School Boards Association because of their position on calling parents domestic terrorists. The ISBA did leave the national organization.
He fights for parental rights in all aspects, especially in education, including advocating for school choice by funding students, not institutions.
l Life — He fights for all life, conception to death, because life is precious. Kingsley is endorsed by Idaho Right to Life.
l Limited government — Kingsley supports cutting red tape, making business thrive and encouraging entrepreneurs.
l Return to health care, not insurance — We are less concerned that a Tylenol is $50 at the hospital. We are concerned that people don’t have insurance to pay the $50.
Vote for families, individual liberty and limited government.
Vote for Mike Kingsley on Tuesday.
Dede Tobin
Lewiston
Backs Seegmiller
Jen Seegmiller is who we need to represent Legislative District 6 in the Idaho Senate.
I’m from Ukraine, so I know the damage corrupt politicians and bad policies can do. I want to be represented by someone who isn’t a politician. As a nurse, I’ve seen her care for people in tough situations where she keeps a level head to find solutions to fix problems. She gets things done without making a fuss. She is a health care hero and has my vote.
Olga Groseclose
Moscow
Voting for Coleman
I am writing in support of Justin Coleman for the 2nd District Court judge position.
Coleman has led the prosecutor’s office with the highest degree of integrity. He is a hard worker who gives his all to everything that he does.
I have known Coleman for more than 20 years. I first met him when we were students at Lewis-Clark State College in the late ’90s. Coleman and I served on the Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College together and worked together on many occasions.
I have known Coleman to be a man of integrity with a fantastic work ethic. There were many nights that we stayed until the wee hours of the morning finishing tasks that had to be done with the ASLCSC. When Coleman became the president of the ASLCSC, I saw even more dedication to his position.
I have no doubt in my mind that Coleman is the right choice for the position of 2nd District Court judge.
Myndie VanHorn
Lewiston
Think education
In Tuesday’s primary election, voters: Think kids, education, school funding, local levies, the state constitutional requirements, and the candidates’ record and position on school funding.
Vote.
Garry Seloske
Grangeville
Chooses Kingsley
I have known Mike Kingsley for years. He is authentic and he is conservative. He is one of the most personable people I know and when I reach out to him, he listens to me and he hears me.
I will be voting for him.
Vote for Mike Kingsley on Tuesday for the Idaho House, Seat 7A.
Julane Lowry
Lewiston
Elect Seegmiller
I am writing in support of Jen Seegmiller, candidate for Idaho Senate from District 6. I believe she is the best candidate for this position with both traditional and modern views on the stances that impact each of us. I encourage you to learn more about her at seegmillerforsenate.org.
Women make up nearly 50% of the population of Idaho but are not represented as such in the Senate. Seegmiller is a strong, compassionate candidate willing to do what is necessary to ensure she represents citizens with civil discourse and principled reasoning. Being a mother of six, having a career oriented toward the care of others and experience in education, we have a unique opportunity to enhance our representation in favor of the people via Seegmiller.
Seegmiller’s views on the Idaho educational system are necessary in how we move forward in education post-COVID-19. She supports quality public education, fair pay for educators and the parental rights to decide how to best educate your own child(ren). This is so important in a climate where homeschooling is a growing trend.
I have known Seegmiller for years and have witnessed the time and effort she puts into her work, her community, and the relationships she fosters. I have no doubt this is her true character and will continue into the work she does for the citizens of our district.
We need to come together in support of the best candidate to represent us. I am proud to give my vote to Jen Seegmiller.
Emily Whitney
Moscow
Picks Coleman
It is not often that the people get to really vote for a 2nd District Court judge.
Most judges are appointed and then placed on the next general election without opposition. So here is a real chance to vote for who you want for a 2nd District Court judge. My vote will be for Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman. With more than 30 years of law enforcement in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, I have gotten to know Coleman very well.
I have found him to be honest and compassionate in his work as a prosecutor. He seeks justice and restitution for those who have been victimized. At the same time, he seeks out the appropriate penalty for the offender. His personal qualities and knowledge of the law make him a perfect candidate.
I truly feel that Coleman would make a great judge in the 2nd Judicial District. That is why I am supporting Justin Coleman for the 2nd District Court judge position.
Budd Hurd
Lewiston
Look it up
Richard Scully is once again advocating for the breaching of the four lower Snake River dams. He is still insisting those dams are responsible for nearly 100% of the problems with diminishing chinook salmon runs. He even makes a ridiculous claim that overfishing no longer exists and it is “closely controlled today.”
The fact remains all anadromous fish are being overfished all over the world today, mostly in the oceans by many nations. Also, our oceans are warming and many fish, especially chinook salmon, are not surviving their time spent at sea. Rivers all over the world, from British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Alaska, New Zealand, California, Finland, Scotland and countless other places are experiencing the same losses of chinook salmon in many of their rivers as we are witnessing in the Snake/Columbia river system. Almost none of these troubled rivers have dams and most enjoy pristine habitat conditions.
Just Google “decline in chinook salmon runs” and find endless evidence of chinook salmon declines all over the world, none of them because of the four lower Snake River dams. Scully and his friends are welcome to their own opinions but not to their own facts.
Take the time to do your own research of the decline in chinook. Do not depend on people with an agenda to breach the dams at any cost for answers.
Dick Sherwin
Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams
Lewiston
Reject McGrane
Phil McGrane would be a disaster for Idaho. He is a Republican in name only. Democrats are working hard to put these people in office who support a liberal agenda. He has accepted and defends taking Zukerbucks. The office of secretary of state is very important to maintain the integrity of our elections. Please consider one of the other candidates.
Karen Lewis
Lewiston