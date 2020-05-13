Voting for von Ehlinger
As a former U.S. Army Airborne infantryman, aka a grunt, let me say first I don’t know Aaron von Ehlinger. I never met the man.
He sent me a mailer and stated the things he supports. I found we are of like minds and I would be proud to ride into battle with him anytime, anywhere (a little Army speak there).
He has my vote and I salute him for jumping in and continuing to try to serve the country.
Every veteran, when he entered the military, took an oath to defend not the president or any person, but the Constitution of the United States of America. Most people who never served in the military don’t know an oath is between you and your God. It’s not like a contract that at some point ends, but an oath that never expires. You take to the grave with you.
The term Nazi in English translates to National Socialist Workers Party, the party of Adolf Hitler. Now the Democrats are bragging about wanting to turn the USA into a socialist country and there’s only one kind of socialist. Beware of what you vote for. You might just get it.
Frank Ehrmantraut
Lewiston
Ready to serve
A question that I was recently asked is: “Who is Frederick Allen?”
Allen is disgruntled former Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue member who has filed at least two complaints against me with the Idaho Attorney General. The complaints have been fully investigated by the Attorney General’s Office and on Jan. 18, 2017, a letter was sent out with a finding of no wrong doing.
Apparently, Allen does not understand that all search and rescue funds are public funds. These funds are properly audited by both the county auditor and an outside auditor who performs the county’s annual audit.
Now he has turned to writing continual letters to the editor with the same claims. He continues to make allegations of wrongdoing that are completely false. It appears his only goal is to try and tarnish both my name and the members of search and rescue without basis.
Search and rescue is a group of motivated volunteers who are prepared to respond for any mission. The sheriff is the official in command of search and rescue within his county, with a few exceptions.
Members donate countless hours each year not only performing active search and rescue missions, but also training and planning. While reimbursement is available to members for certain expenses, most of them never ask for it. They volunteer their time and equipment because they want to help people. They are prepared to serve the citizens of Clearwater County and those visiting whenever they are called upon.
Chris Goetz
Sheriff,Clearwater County
Orofino