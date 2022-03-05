More press for Simpson
Once again, there are front-page headlines for Congressman Mike Simpson on dam removal.
Again, it’s biased media when someone with hands-on experience talks and you may see it on a back page somewhere or not at all.
Dam removal makes no sense.
Rivers with no dams are having the same problems we have.
And losing the power when power costs are skyrocketing makes no sense.
Losing the water when they’re saying we are in a drought makes no sense.
But when Simpson speaks, it’s front-page stuff.
Use some common sense, people, and think about the problems removal would cause.
The money he’s talking would come close to the real thing.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Trumping Ukraine
Recently, former President Donald Trump claimed that the Russian incursion into Ukraine would not have taken place if he was president.
There is one big reason why Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the Trump administration. The reason is that Trump was doing everything Putin wanted.
For example, Trump undermined the NATO alliance, agreed in retrospect that Russia was correct to claim and take over Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula back in 2014, withheld military aid to Ukraine to extort a personal favor from Ukrainian President Zelensky, insinuated that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in our election process and weakened the political system of the U.S. by falsely claiming a “rigged” election.
All of these were goals of Putin.
Putin didn’t have to act because Trump was doing a fine job of it himself. During his administration, and more recently, Trump encouraged Putin’s abhorrent behavior toward Ukraine.
On Feb. 22, Trump further stroked Putin’s ego by referring to his latest maneuvering in Ukraine as “genius” and “smart.” Talk about a good old boy network.
Two rotten peas in a pod indeed.
It’s well past time to put Trump in the rearview mirror. He’s a consummate Putin butt-kisser, a liar and a crook.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Rosemond’s bad advice
I don’t normally read John Rosemond’s commentary since I do not have children. However, I must object to the one published on Feb. 23.
I cannot believe that he compares nicotine addition favorably to cocaine, and equates it to addiction to caffeine.
He considers cannabis, which is legal in 18 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam as a “dangerous” drug but considers vaping not a big deal. Vaping is illegal for people younger than the age of 18 or even older in most states, including Washington, Idaho and North Carolina, where Rosemond lives.
The questioner’s son is in high school and by vaping is most likely breaking the law. For the parents to be aware of it and allow him is also breaking the law.
In fact, how did he manage to get vaping products that can’t be sold to people younger than 18? Did his parents buy it for him?
Rosemond says that “this will run its course.”
But in the meantime, the son is becoming addicted to nicotine.
I recommend that Lewiston Tribune find an alternative commentator on children issues.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse