Doubling down
Open borders, the “Build Back Better” boondoggle and the Green New Deal steal, wokism and critical race theory — why does the Biden administration keep doubling down on these insane policies?
I’ll tell you why.
These are career criminals who have figured out how to get elected.
Think of this administration as an illegitimate organized crime family.
That’s not much of a stretch, knowing what we know. It’s about the greed.
Now imagine, that this administration and the Democratic National committee at large, are actually a mob of highly energetic smash and grab looters who have broken into the store of our federal government.
They know the cops won’t show up until November at the earliest.
That’s how long they have to finish the heist and that’s why their actions appear so insane to law-abiding citizens.
They have until then to bag the loot and get out of the store.
Sure, it’s about the power. But they know the lights are on and we can see what they’re doing.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Played for fools
Dustin Thompson, a Donald Trump supporter, said he was “following presidential orders” when he attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The jury didn’t buy it and found him guilty.
U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton ordered Thompson detained until sentencing. He told Thompson he was “weak-minded” and Trump took advantage of vulnerable people like him.
I was stunned when the judge used the term “weak-minded.” My husband used to say all the time people who belonged to cults were “weak-minded.” He would say people such as Jim Jones and David Koresh would prey on the “weak-minded” people and take advantage of them.
I have to admit that about a year into Trump’s term as president, I decided that my husband was absolutely correct. I could see the cult-like pattern of lies and conspiracy theories told by Trump were pulling people in to his cult.
My husband and I had several spirited conversations about the “weak minded” people who joined cults. Now I’ve seen it with my own eyes, and Trump’s cult is bad for our country.
He was told by Vladimir Putin to do everything he could to divide our country. Putin knew our strength was in our unity, and he wanted Trump to break that unity and that’s exactly what he’s done.
We need for people to wake up and see what is happening in America before Republicans take away our Constitution, our freedoms, our democracy and our republic.
Please pray for the people in Ukraine.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Opening the border
I just received a phone call from a Jack Taylor of the U.S. Border Patrol advising me to take immediate action in regard to a suspicious package now at the El Paso sector, which was intercepted.
Officer Taylor warned that immediate charges against me would be issued regarding probable illegal drug running unless I cleared up the investigation over the phone.
The first thing asked for was my Social Security number, so I told the little fella working from the southern jungles of the Philippines to take a flying leap through a rolling donut.
Sneaky, lying telemarketers are the worst of humanity. And speaking of southern border drug smuggling, El Chapo was the biggest drug running smuggler from Mexico in history until President Joe Biden appeared on the scene and opened the southern border for unabated illegal entry by all.
Seven-thousand are crossing everyday now with more than 2.5 million in the last 14 months. Tons of illegal dangerous fentanyl, cocaine, pills and marijuana are being delivered to many drop-off locations around the country.
Our innocent young people are getting addicted, dying from overdoses or suicide, and committing a record number of thefts and burglaries to feed addiction.
Gang violence, muggings and increased rural thefts are all closely tied to border crossings. All of this is done in the name of increasing numbers of future voters, keeping power and staying in office forever.
John Webb
Reubens