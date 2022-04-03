Prager missed something
In his Sunday commentary, Dennis Prager listed “America’s mortal foes.”
He blatantly omitted one very obvious foe, the “extreme right.”
He named Russia, China and the left. He made a distinction between liberals and the left, but failed to do the same between conservatives and the extreme right.
He said liberals are not a foe of America because they are committed to ideals such as free speech and racial integration, which conservatives do not oppose.
The left, he opined, practices cancel culture, promotes segregation via all-Black colleges and graduations and, against science, allows biological males to compete in women’s sports.
Prager claims liberals are having their core values threatened by the left.
However, Prager failed to name the extreme right as the other foe of America. That faction is threatening the core values of conservatives.
The extreme right wants a one-party system in America, and it is willing to damage our election system or storm government offices to achieve that goal.
They want their own form of censorship, whereby it becomes a criminal offense to discuss America’s darker past.
Their ranks include members of neo-Nazi, other white supremacist, misogynistic and anarchistic groups, to name a few.
They scream for personal freedom, but are quick to impose limits to the freedoms of those who oppose them.
Let’s face it: Both parties have extreme wings. I agree with Prager wholeheartedly on one point; America’s liberals and conservatives need to work together to save America.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Everyone wins
Win-lose results are for athletic competitions and card games.
However, in the game of life, we work towards win-win outcomes. Keeping the four federal lower Snake River dams will result in lose-lose situations for Idaho’s wild salmon, steelhead and the Lewiston area’s economy.
When those four dams were built, it was a recognized fact that the fish population would plummet. Therefore, hatcheries were required to be built.
Since building the dams, wild fish numbers declined, contributing to the loss of our Idaho heritage, local jobs, businesses, affordable recreation and community development.
Lewiston was promised that the dams would improve our economy. But the Lewiston Region II North Central job growth is lowest in the state at 6.2% since 1996, while the five other regions grew 21.7% to 61.8%.
Some people fear farmers’ transportation costs and energy costs will rise. But thankfully, that is not accurate. The Columbia Basin Plan and funding leaves no one behind.
Crops can be transported economically on new, modern railway systems.
Avista’s energy does not come from those dams.
Also, modern energy sources will bring costs down.
Cruise companies can dock at Pasco and transport tourists (paying up to $7,000) to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley by jet boat, rail or luxury buses. Tourists will stay here longer and eat in local restaurants.
Lewiston will remove most rip-rap and restore sandy beaches and a beautiful waterfront for affordable daily use.
We need the fish, better economy and vibrant community life. It’s a win-win.
Susan Scully
Lewiston
Wilson’s watering hole
Isn’t it marvelous that the city of Troy has finally gotten the benefit of a new business thanks to the Doug Wilson religious empire that has recently, and in a major way, invaded this small town.
Along with the old high school, Troy Motors, Pog Mo Thoin Tavern, which includes apartments and, most importantly, the State Liquor Store, as well as the newly opened Botanica Bar, the “new watering hole in Troy.”
Finally, we have a place that will serve $12 cocktails, which I can tell you is just what the whole community has been waiting for anxiously to arrive.
Thank you, Pastor Wilson.
I never expected a religious group to supply the town with liquor.
Ron Berger
Troy