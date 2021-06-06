Giddings should resign
Rep. Priscilla Giddings: If you victim blame an alleged rape victim while clutching a legislative pen in one claw and a Bible in the other — prior to determination by law enforcement in an ongoing case — and by doing so anger someone to the point she visits physical violence upon you, you would be to blame. Correct?
Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s admitted actions with intern Jane Doe, regardless of the alleged rape, were rightly deemed conduct unbecoming of a representative by his fellow representatives. He opted not to face the consequences by his peers and resigned.
The findings of a rape investigation aside, accountability for von Ehlinger’s incongruous acts against his station and your transgressions — overstepping your political position and your own ideological sanctimony to dangerously and disrespectfully expose and judge a putative victim publicly before investigative closure — apparently must be undertaken by the public.
We will not appear to be ignorant, lawless and vile because of your misrepresentation.
Do not run for lieutenant governor. Resign from your current office.
Unclench your filthy, gnarled talons from the branches of our tree, and fly away.
Shoo. Be gone, Priscilla.
Benjamin McLean
Grangeville
No mercy for Pizzuto
In the May 19 newspaper, you were talking about Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution, which was supposed to happen on Wednesday.
But now, it is being put off by the Commission on Pardons and Paroles and the Idaho Department of Correction. ...
His attorney wants us to show mercy to him.
Why the hell should we do that? His two victims didn’t get mercy. Instead, they were beaten and shot in cold blood.
I know I am no better than anyone else in prison, but these people who sit there every day on death row think they deserve better.
What about the loved ones of those victims. What all have they have gone through during the years?
I think crimes like this should be dealt with. There should be no pity for the murderer; only for the victims.
This whole world is turning upside down every day. Someone is being taken out. I think they should just fry the person within a year and quit dragging things out for years on. The victims didn’t get a chance to live, so why should this person?
George Jones
Orofino
Peddling snake oil
Recent letters from Jack Worle, showing his staunch support for locating the yet-to-be-built jail at the 14th and Fair Street location has me thinking. And what caught me in his most recent letter on May 9 was that he stated that a jail there would be a better-looking and better-maintained property than those around it. ...
How does Worle know that a jail there will be well-maintained? ...
If he had observed the current jail, he would have seen cell doors that can be kicked open, broken windows and lights, leaking toilets, non-working faucets or a fire suppression system that hasn’t worked in about 10 years. ...
For taxpayers, cost for maintenance, building costs, staffing costs, taxes and property values are concerns. They are to Worle and that is why I see his support of the port site as selling snake oil on his account. ...
Being a business- and homeowner near the proposed Heights and landfill site has caused Worle to think a bit more about how a jail there might concern him personally. ...
Maybe Worle knows that, in fact, we are not getting a new jail. We’re getting a small prison that will be filled to capacity with criminals and Department of Corrections holds and violators from around the state along with Asotin County detainees. ...
Rather than just coming out and saying he doesn’t want this prison in his backyard, Worle is choosing to push his brand of snake oil to the rest of us, possibly.
Chris McClinn
Clarkston
Supports commission
Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, is quoted in the Seattle Times as saying, “Not having a Jan. 6 commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day.”
A terrible breach of government security happened on Jan. 6 and our leaders need to come together and explain how and why the Capitol was stormed, and how the U.S. can stop something like it from happening again.
Congressman Mike Simpson deserves kudos for voting yes on the House bill to create a bipartisan commission while Russ Fulcher gets a big boo for voting no.
To get to the bottom of something means to find out the true reason or cause of something, so let’s get to the bottom by putting politics aside and doing the right thing for the country and learn the truth about Jan. 6. ...
Sicknick was doing his job and died defending the Capitol. Do not let his death and the deaths of the four other people be in vain. Call your state senators and members of Congress and help heal our great nation.
Debra R. Allen
Lewiston