Put up or shut up
The biggest loser crybaby traitor is still sniveling his sob story about winning the election and trying to torpedo the truth wherever he can.
While former Vice President Mike Pence has shown himself to be a courageous, patriotic man standing up for democracy, Trenchcoat Donny continues to prove himself a mealy mouthed lying hypocrite and a gutless traitor who is willing to trash the Constitution and American democracy rather than stand up and accept his defeat like a man. ...
This whiny slime ball continues to perpetuate his ludicrous “big lie,” which former Attorney General William Barr, Trump’s own daughter, Ivanka, and millions of others not under the Trump MAGA mojo know to be total B.S.
Trump knew John Eastman’s ludicrous scheme to overturn the election was not only unconstitutional but illegal yet he still bullied Pence to try to get him to carry it out.
Revered longtime conservative Judge Michael Luttig says Trump and his cohorts pose “the most clear and present danger to American democracy in the history of the country.” This came from a staunch conservative who also happens to be a patriot.
Trump and his goons need to put up or shut up. Show us the money regarding the stolen election claims. Where is the proof?
There is none. It’s a fantasy of the Pied Piper of Putsch’s addled imagination.
Hopefully the majority in this country who are calling Trump’s B.S. can find a way to shut up him and all his mindless mad hatters.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Brainwashing the youth
It does not take a scientist, just the ordinary person, to understand the basic percentage of fish return over the four lower Snake River dams. The percentages show no hindrance to fish passage. Whoever is brainwashing the Youth Salmon Protectors ought to stop the singular idea of salmon returning in large numbers to a free-flowing river if the dams were breached.
In the week of June 2-8, 56% of the fish over Bonneville Dam made it past McNary Dam, which had 7,835 salmon counted. Within the four lower Snake dams, 9,324 salmon passed — a 119% return into the Snake River system.
So how in the world could you say these dams, with their state-of-the-art fish passage systems, are the cause of declining fish numbers?
Neither do the dams cost taxpayers millions of dollars in subsidies. Through The Bonneville Power Administration, they return millions in hydroelectric payments to the federal government.
Comments made in the “Summer of salmon” letter against a 76-year-old legislator and other comments made hopefully do not represent 2,000 Youth Salmon Protectors because they are false. Breaching the dams is the craziest idea that ever came about in this region in this century. None of these persons have any idea of the region before the dams. ...
These 18-year-olds and others need to read “A Race for Empire,” published by the Morning Spokesman-Review in 1896. Then you will have a better understanding of the history and domain between the Bitterroot Range and the Cascades.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston