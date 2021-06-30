Bird trail maps available
What a wonderful publication about birds in “Take Flight.”
I enjoyed every one of the articles, including not feeding empty calories to birds and cleaning bird feeders. I want to add that I don’t think Washington Audubon is selling its Washington State Birding Trail maps. However, I have lots of them including: Palouse to Pines Loop, Southwest Loop, Olympic Loop, Sun and Sage Loop, and Cascade Loop trail maps.
If anyone wants any or all of the ones I have, I am happy to send it to them free.
For those who want them, please give me your name and address and which map(s) you want to omoto@pullman.com and I will send them to you.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Restore death penalty
I don’t know why they stopped the death penalty. All you want to do is build more prisons. You can drain the swamp to set free the people who are guilty — without a reasonable doubt. You give them free rent, free food and free doctors. It is we, the taxpayers, who pay their way.
I just wish I was handling their fates as there would be nothing less than death — be it by firing squad or hanging.
Judges: Wake the hell up. By getting rid of said convicted murderers, you’d be giving the suffering families of their victims closure.
During the Great Depression, we had no crime.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Asks Crapo to help
I’m going into my senior year at Boise High School. Since I was young, my dad and I have bonded over fishing and the outdoors. We always go in hopes to see one of Idaho’s renowned wild salmon and steelhead.
However, not once have I seen one of these prized fish. Right now we are damming our fish to extinction. And with it, we are letting everything that Idaho was founded on die.
It’s time to breach the four lower Snake River dams. I call on Sen. Mike Crapo to support Congressman Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative so that we can have these fish for generations to come. I encourage readers to call Crapo’s office in favor of this proposal.
Nekane Powell
Boise
Message received
Retort to Dennis Fuller: “Call me a conspiracy nut job? ...”
No need; your writing did that for me.
That being said, you are accurate in that Americans are facing an “awful lot of stress these days.”
I choose to reduce mine by remembering that thoughts akin to yours are readily perceived as lunacy by the vast majority of citizens. This, daily, warms my soul.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston