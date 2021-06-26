Blames Obama
When did President Joe Biden’s supporters wake up saying: “The laws of this country are not working for us” and “if we are going to ignore these inconvenient laws, then we don’t need those hired to enforce them”?
I believe former President Barack Obama, being on the wrong side of every police- Black criminal encounter, was compelled to alter the way liberals look at policing laws during his “resistance” effort after leaving office.
Biden supporters “peacefully” —LOL — protested in most major cities in 2020, leaving thousands of businesses and dreams burned and destroyed. Hundreds of police officers were bashed, bricked, punched and Tasered while Biden-supporting mayors and governors said, “Stand down,” and watched the billions of dollars in destruction take place.
Biden supporters instigated their own armed insurrection in September 2018, during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. There were 225 arrests.
Biden supporters cleared jails of felons during the pandemic, then arrested salon, restaurant and gym owners to fill those same cells.
Vice President Kamala Harris helped bail out Minnesota looters and arsonists to get back out and protest.
Biden personally paid respects to an armed, wounded sexual assaulter.
Biden’s people declared burning and looting of businesses would end if he won. Extortion?
Ignoring state election laws and 44 million unsolicited ballots in the name of COVID-19 precautions worked so well, “Let’s do away with old election laws.”
Biden and ... The Associated Press look the other way while 70,000 illegals a week cross our southern border. The list goes on.
David Klatt
Kendrick
Can’t get a break
I am the great-grand mother of sweet little boys. The Child Protective Services people have them in foster care and won’t give them to their mother because she has been homeless for three years. And because she doesn’t have a good credit rating, we can’t rent any place for them to live.
We have paid for applications just to be told we don’t have good enough credit. These people do not care and this is discrimination.
The truth is every person needs a place to live. A credit rating should not be the problem. You pay the rent or house payments or you are asked to move.
So why is this going on? Even the low income places where she applied turned us down.
We can pay the rent and deposit. If I had a down payment, I would buy a house. We tried to buy two mobile homes that needed work but the property management firm wouldn’t let us move into the mobile home courts.
Why is that? If you don’t have money, you can’t have your kids? They were never in danger or neglected. They had food, a warm place to sleep and medical care.
If anyone can help, please email jgr5223@yahoo.com.
Gail Rawls
Lewiston