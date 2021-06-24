Tell truth about wolves
The wolf massacre bill passed by the Idaho Legislature is a nightmare and should be deemed illegal.
It would allow the killing of most wolves in Idaho by any means, no matter how cruel and indiscriminate. This bill clearly illustrates the irrational fear and hatred of wolves many in the West hold.
The misinformation surrounding the reality of wolves is well illustrated by the photo in last week’s Lewiston Tribune, which depicted Justin Webb behind the carcass of the wolf he killed in 2019.
It is an optical illusion often used by photographers to make a subject look much larger than it is. By crouching behind the carcass with the camera up close, the wolf looks very large. Female wolves weigh 60 to 100 pounds, males 70 to 140 pounds.
I suggest if people want to know about the true lives and habits of wolves, they read books by Rick McIntyre.
McIntyre studied wolves for decades in Alaska and Yellowstone National Park. He writes about their true nature and habits with clarity and knowledge.
Wolves are a crucial part of a healthy ecosystem. They are loyal to and protective of their pack, playful with each other and their pups, and they are efficient hunters because that is how they survive. They have been unjustly demonized throughout history, and it is time we tell the truth about them.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Biden’s bad week
Did Joe “China Jo-bama” Biden have a good week?
I don’t think so. He not only threw himself under the bus, but America, too.
Who is in control of our country? “We the People.”
Eighty million deplorables need answers.
God is showing us how the fruit on the vine is rotting while showing us to connect to the root. This might be too heavy for the left to comprehend. The translation is simple: You are either for re-branding America or the Great Awakening. The train has left the station and the choice is yours.
Dr. Anthony “Flip-Flop” Fauci is the father of COVID-19. He not only made millions of dollars but killed millions of people. He also built his house on quicksand and its going down.
Here’s a Humpty Dumpty tune you might want to sing and repeat:
Trump and supporters built the wall.
Trump and supporters didn’t fall.
All the Pelosis and all of her men,
Can’t contain Trump forever, Amen.
Refund and defend our police. Protect our borders. And let the truth be known. God’s great blessings for all.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
America’s liberators
Now Americans can use this federal Juneteenth holiday to tell their children who Americans are.
Americans are a people who went to war — a war where hundreds of thousands of Americans died — to free strangers from bondage without promise of compensation.
I am so proud that my country stands for what is simply right and is willing to make great sacrifice to see that morality has a home.
Thomas Sanford
Lapwai