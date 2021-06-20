Typhoid Janice?
“It is your God-given right to make your own health decisions, and no state, city or school district ever has the authority to violate your inalienable rights,” Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said.
Oh really? Even if your health decision sickens or kills another person?
Ever hear of Typhoid Mary from the early 1900s?
Microbiology was dawning and through contact tracing, Mary Mallon was determined to be the source of typhoid fever and death for many people she cooked for.
Mallon had no knowledge of ever being sick so she believed the medical personnel were persecuting her and called the whole situation a hoax. Typhoid Mary was an asymptomatic carrier. Since she would not stop working as a cook, she was detained for the rest of her life to protect the public.
Less “critical race theory” and more “critical thinking” is in order.
Andena Hibbard
Lewiston
Farewell
Once again the time is here to say goodbye to the senior class at Lapwai High School.
I have enjoyed my five years with you. I regret not being able to finish your senior year with you because of COVID-19. I missed seeing you this last school year. I appreciate your greetings when I see you around town.
If you ever need help, call me. Thank you for your friendship. And to all of you, may your future be bright, and the sun shine upon all of your dreams.
David Stowers
Lewiston
A ‘win-win-win’
Most people living in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley know what is happening in our real estate market.
There are very few homes available for sale, housing prices have gone up dramatically and, as a result, property taxes have or will be going up for all property owners.
There has never been a better time for the two counties, the three cities and the three school districts to do a thorough review of any and all surplus property and unused buildings that they own and put them up for sale.
All three entities could receive top prices, the buyers would begin paying property taxes on properties that currently don’t bring in any property tax and the tax rate increases that are coming to all current property owners might be held in check.
Kind of a “win-win-win.”
The Lewiston Tribune should consider doing a business story on what properties the counties, the cities and the school districts currently own that are not being used.
Just a thought.
Bob DeVleming
Clarkston
Getting away with murder
Where is our social justice?
We are letting a man on death row (who killed two innocent people with a hammer) live. We have a woman who allegedly killed her two children in a very uncivilized way declare she is mentally ill.
Oh please, give me a break. She didn’t mind running off to Hawaii to enjoy life with the guy who is charged with helping to kill those children.
You can shoot a guy in the back because you made yourself sheriff, then plea bargain for some time in the county jail.
Sorry, but none of these penalties fit the crime committed.
I’m just saying people need to pay for purposely killing another human.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston
Media missed this
On the June 8 Flashpoint broadcast, some notable statistics were shared that the mainstream media will make sure you never know about.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., visited the southern border and said that border agents say “it’s a man-made crisis.”
Boebert stated that a year ago under former President Donald Trump there were 1,400 unaccompanied minors held at the border. There are now (under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris) 22,000 unaccompanied minors in our custody at the border.
She also stated that in Trump’s last month in office, the Border Patrol released into the U.S. 18 illegal aliens. Under Biden/Harris, more than 26,000 illegal aliens have been released into the U.S., just in the month of April alone.
But take heart. Cackling Kamala is finally on this “noncrisis.” While in Guatemala, she told the Guatemalans “not to come to the United States.” What a racist.
Also on the program was Patrick Bryne, author of “The Deep Rig” and CEO of The America Project.
Bryne challenged the MSM narrative that “no courts have heard evidence of the 60 or so lawsuits regarding the Nov. 3 election.” He said the truth is that “86 cases have been filed. Thirty-five or so have been dismissed on technicalities, but 23 have been fully adjudicated and 19 have found fraud.”
The program also noted that there are delegations from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia, Colorado, Georgia, Arkansas, and Nevada in Maricopa County studying the forensic audit taking place there. It could get interesting.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston