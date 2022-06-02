One world government
When does a nation lose its sovereignty? Is it when people aren’t engaged — or when a presidential administration is simply not forthcoming about plans regarding global governance?
Not much seems to have been reported by mainstream media about a meeting that took place in Geneva, Switzerland from May 22 to May 28, where, if proposed one-world treaty amendments are agreed to, sovereignty and rights to control health would be handed over to the World Health Organization.
The proposed amendments (Article 12, section 2) would supercede the U.S. Constitution, effectively stealing the sovereign rights of our own land.
Klaus Schwab, German economist and World Economic Forum executive, and chief adviser Yuval Noah Harari believe in the use of “crises to bring about world government” and that “catastrophe opens the door to massive change that people would otherwise never accept.”
Schwab seems to believe in a “one world order.”
If the amendments are agreed to, it will give the director general of the WHO the power to unilaterally declare a public health emergency.
Questions ought to be asked: Could this emergency ever be manipulated? What controls might then be put in place?
This is a “five alarm fire,” said James Roguski, who strives to stay informed on governmental issues (see the website “Everyday Informed Citizen”) and who claimed the meeting to amend the treaty was “nicely hidden” from view of the general public.
He urges people to immediately speak up by contacting their senators and representatives. ...
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
No reason to complain
This is just a simple question, actually: I would just like to know if just more than 30% of registered voters cast ballots, why are more than twice that many bellyaching about the results?
Gerry Reviea
Lewiston
Back from the future
I’m delighted. I’m happy about the “unidentified flying objects” and “unidentified aerial phenomena” sightings.
Obviously, they are not piloted by any organic material or little green men. Any object that streaks across the sky at 1,000 miles per hour and can make an instant 90-degree turn and disappear cannot contain flesh and blood because it would be turned into a flat ketchup pack, per Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.
Before the white coated doctors show up at my doorstep, I’ll explain my thoughts.
Stephen Hawking once predicted that scientists on Earth will gain the mastery of time travel in 500 years. UFOs have been sighted for many, many years. I believe they are time probes from the future that have been sent from Earth to previous countries and societies to examine their cultures and environments.
So if you see one, be sure to smile and wave.
The reason this makes me happy is it shows the Earth is probably still habitable in the future. That means Vladimir Putin did not blow us up and perhaps we were able to handle the global warming and excess population that we have now.
Ken McLaughlin
Clarkston