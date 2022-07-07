Attention city of Lewiston road maintenance: Is there a chance you could finish smoothing the railroad tracks next to Sonoco at the Lewis Clark Hotel?
My car and I would love it.
Chad Bickford
Lewiston
Ask these questions
Your poll recently asked: “Will the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade affect your vote come November?”
The question is confusing and the answers are likely to be misleading.
Everyone who agreed and disagreed with the Supreme Court before the decision is unlikely to change. If people say their vote will “be affected,” you still don’t know how.
Here are better questions:
l Do you support a state ban of all abortions?
l Do you support state laws allowing abortions in some instances?
l Do you disagree with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade?
Use poll questions to assist legislators in drafting laws.
The Supreme Court decision stated abortion is a “moral issue.” It is really a religious issue. Some religions assert a fetus is a living person while other religions assert life begins only after the baby is born alive.
Some religions require abortion to save the life of the mother.
So consider this poll question: Do you support laws prohibiting abortions under circumstances that infringe upon the religious belief that life begins only after a baby is born alive?
I suspect many people agree with statement and want to impose one religious view over others. But I also suspect many people will disagree with that statement. Legislators considering abortion laws should consider these opposing religious views.
Allowing abortions doesn’t force anyone to abort or force religious persons to violate their religious beliefs. Outlawing abortions does force women to give birth — possibly endangering life and infringing upon religion.