Kind of a stretch
So here’s an interesting, typical Lewiston Tribune headline:
“Fire chief: New station necessary for the health of first responders.”
This was followed by the subhead: “Mykelbust says firefighters face many hazards at current Lewiston Orchards location.”
This suggests to the reader that the firefighters are being exposed to some toxic substance, perhaps?
Well, it’s not really that serious, apparently. In the following story, the fire chief relates that the options of sending the laundry out, which they are now doing, isn’t sufficient to meet “industry safety standards.”
Laundry. Hell of a manager, that guy.
Mykelbust goes on to detail how pleased he and the firefighters are with the $350,000 taxpayer-funded facility.
What he fails to mention, or is not reported, is how the supposedly serious health hazards have been fixed by buying the new building. Apparently the nice new building alone self-cleans the laundry.
As usual, the Tribune headline writer exaggerates whatever he/she believes is in the story, rather than what is actually there.
This is usually done with Associated Press stories trashing former President Donald Trump (such as the July 22 front page). Often the AP story is fanning the flames enough that the Tribune headliner just falls in step. This is, of course, just what the Alford family, owners of the Lewiston Tribune want.
So: “Good job(?).”
But exaggerating the reasons for buying a new fire station to imply to the taxpayers that the old one was a health hazard is kind of a stretch, don’t you think?
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Heat wave took its time
While parts of the U.S. and much of Europe, especially Portugal and Spain, are suffering through 100-plus-degree days, the Lewiston area was well into late July before it had a 100-degree day.
Why? The answer might be found in “Rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina could bring another year of intense hurricanes and drought to the U.S.” The following explains how the La Nina has affected the weather in this area (“https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ninonina.html.”)
What are El Nino and La Nina?
According to the National Weather Service, “During normal conditions in the Pacific ocean, trade winds blow west along the equator, taking warm water from South America toward Asia. To replace that warm water, cold water rises from the depths — a process called upwelling.
“El Nino and La Nina are two opposing climate patterns that break these normal conditions.”
Oceanservice.noaa.gov states: “During La Nina events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia, off the west coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface. These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward. This tends to lead to drought in the southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. During a La Nina year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North.”
On July 22, the Lewiston Tribune wrote: “There has yet to be a 100-degree reading this summer at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. ...”
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
Cathy opposes freedom
Now what is wrong with this picture? Cathy McMorris Rodgers is against abortion, but she is also against ensuring contraceptive access?
Using contraceptives is the easiest way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. So she doesn’t want to prevent unwanted pregnancies and also is against abortion.
She voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. That is the right of people to marry who they want, including same-sex marriages and interracial marriages.
Does she want any freedom for her constituents?
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse