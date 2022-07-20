Backs U.S. 95 realignment

As a group in charge of providing safe roadways for the public, it is our responsibility to address road safety concerns in any jurisdiction, including those on the current stretch of U.S. Highway 95. We do want to thank the Idaho Transportation Department for getting the U.S. 95 realignment project from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow out to final bid and the construction started.

