Doing God’s work
“The birds of the heavens and the fish of the sea, whatever passes through the paths of the seas.” — Psalm 8:8
In my family, we believe that God created everything that is beautiful about the world. He put water in the rivers and oceans and he planted the forests that line their banks.
He created the orcas to swim in the oceans and the eagles to fly in the sky. And then he created the salmon to connect all of these things.
They swam in the waters. They fed the orcas and the eagles. And their carcasses fertilized the forests.
God created the people, too, but we have forsaken him, killing his creations.
Why did we build the four lower Snake River dams? Why are we so resistant to removing them when they can be replaced with cheaper energy and transportation.
I am going into my sophomore year at Capitol High School and I’m a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Riverglen Ward.
I’m calling upon Sen. Mike Crapo to support the Columbia Basin Initiative.
It’s time to restore the Snake River to how God created it.
Molly Richins
Garden City
Reforms needed
To pull the Nez Perce County government from the 1930s and into the 2030s, a reorganization is required, even if it’s kicking and screaming. Anyone who says, “We’ve always done it this way,” has their desk moved to the hallway and only enters data.
No more part-time employees if they still exist. All employees need to be under the same employee rules with the same benefits.
If an office is not currently relevant to the needs of the county, remove it. Set up an office for the enforcement of county ordinances and give it the authority to approve or disapprove all requests for business operations, received only in writing — not by voice — for the county.
Change how people are appointed to the various boards in the county such as the planning and zoning and the airport board.
It’s apparent that it’s not “what you know but who you know.”
The meetings I have been to by the planning board in the past indicate that the decision has been made before the meeting. It’s just done to make it legal and to look like they are doing something.
We could make it an elective office with a two-year term so they can be voted out if they don’t do the right thing, show favoritism to their friends or make bad decisions.
I’ve wondered how some decisions are so quickly made. In this country we are all said to be equal. But here, some are more equal.
Joseph Krempasky
Lewiston
Politicizing a pandemic
Did the American people learn anything from the pandemic? ...
Politics seemed to matter more then facts. If former President Donald Trump said it, it had to be a lie. ...
When he thought there was promise in hydroxychloroquine, the drug was demonized as dangerous and ineffective.
Since then, there have been 53 studies worldwide that have showed that HCQ lessens the COVID-19 virus.
The National Institutes of Health in 2005 stated that HCQ was a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.
Doctors who wanted to prescribe HCQ to patients were not allowed to. ...
If this was just politics, how many lives did it cost?
An even larger controversy was the use of face masks. First they were not needed. Then they were mandatory.
Research by Dr. Colleen Huber shows that wearing a mask makes COVID-19 worse in every way due to oxygen deprivation, bacterial pneumonia and more. ...
People who were very ill seemed to have a few things in common: low levels of vitamins D and C, and zinc, and being overweight.
Since we get vitamin D from the sun, being outside should have been encouraged, not discouraged. The same goes for regular exercise, not staying home in lock downs. ...
Ivermectin has been found to block all three spike proteins of COVID-19. Some 3.7 billion doses have been given since 1975 with a very low risk factor. ...
Under doctors’ care, it is a very safe drug, even for children and pregnant women.
Dan Long
Clarkston