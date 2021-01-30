Biden’s agenda
Of course Joe Biden also becomes leader of the Democratic Party. Those voting for him should thus be proud of the programs endorsed by President Biden and his party faithful: homosexual and transgender marriage, abortion on demand (through the ninth month), biological males allowed to compete in female sports, abolition of the death penalty for any crimes, criminalization of semi-automatic rifles (incorrectly classified as assault rifles), further limiting of Second Amendment rights, curtailment of First Amendment rights of speech, free press and religion if they conflict with progressive Democratic ideals, males allowed in public female bathrooms, immediate citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal immigrants, wide open borders with Mexico with little or no limitations, end funding and completion of the border wall, noncitizens added to census count (voting rights next) while returning billions of dollars and normalizing relations with the terrorist nation Iran.
Rest assured he will also appoint federal judges in lockstep with his agenda.
I wonder how many so-called Christians voted for this nightmare.
Rick Richardson
Elk River
Follow science
Gov. Brad Little: The fate of Idaho’s salmon and steelhead is now in your hands.
When it was formed by you in April 2019, the Governor’s Salmon Workgroup was tasked to “develop effective salmon and steelhead policy for Idaho to ensure that abundant and sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead exist for present and future generations to enjoy.”
The work group was formed under the Office of Species Conservation, which was established in Idaho Code 67-818 in 2000 and is a part of your office. Thus, you have primary responsibility for Idaho’s position on preserving and restoring Idaho’s salmon.
With the completion of their work at the end of December, total responsibility is once again yours.
You, and the other governors of the Columbia Basin Collaborative, recently received a letter signed by 10 of the Northwest’s most prominent fisheries scientists stating that breaching of the four lower Snake River dams is the best, and perhaps only, alternative existing to save our Idaho fish.
As the collaborative begins its task of restoring our fish while finding and funding what must be done to preserve our economy, your position is now simple — follow the science or you face the real risk of losing our Idaho fish.
Keith Carlson
Lewiston
This letter was signed by Carlson’s fellow former Idaho Fish and Game commissioners, including Keith Stonebraker, Will Godfrey and Fred Trevey, all of Lewiston, and Gary Power of Salmon.
Send the right message
I know many Republicans who are stunned that those invited to the Capitol by the former president committed a crime. ...
It has been painfully obvious for some time that Republican protests intended to include intimidation and harassment of voters and elections workers. During November, December and January, the former president did not dissuade this behavior and clearly supported the intimidation and harassment.
The lack of adequate Capitol security on Jan. 6 was a clear surprise to me, considering all of the past events and presidential statements after the election and up to the day before certification. In my opinion on the international stage and among U.S. citizens in general, we as a federal government of rule and law looked extremely weak. ...
Impeaching and disqualifying the president now will improve our national security, sending the world and our citizens a clear message that the constitutions of our nation and states and our rule of law have meaning and teeth. This message needs to be sent particularly to those other nations that are directly challenging us at this time. ...
This is my opinion. I don’t speak for the party. I’m called a Rhino (I have publicly made it clear to any in our party to add the H to my moniker as I have tough skin and a horn that I will stick you know where). So be it, I have been consistent to my commitments in all my years of political service. I don’t intend to change.
Eric K. Peterson
Vice chairman and former chairman,
Nez Perce County
Republican Central
Committee
Lewiston