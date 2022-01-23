Said no such thing
The quote from Kathy Schock’s letter to the editor somehow got twisted to where I called her and her friends “liars.”
If the entire sentence from where she took the quote was read, I did not call her and her friends “liars.”
I asked the question if they believed that “all government employees are liars.”
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Better year ahead
There is no other time to be alive than in 2022.
Eighty-five million people want a leader for truth, freedom and justice.
This will be a better year then 2016.
The swamp dwellers and China bed sleepers are going down.
No more “hug the thug,” no bail or no jail B.S.
“There is no peace, saith my God, to the wicked.” Isaiah 57:21.
God bless this great country and let’s protect “law and border.”
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Little ignores fish
In his State of the State speech, Gov. Brad Little highlighted the important issues impacting our state and his plans for the coming year.
Once again, he failed to mention the plight of Idaho’s salmon and his plans to save them.
In April 2019, he formed the Governor’s Salmon Work Group and instructed them to find ways to save our fish.
Since he received their report in December 2020, a year has passed with no action from his office.
In October 2020, the four-state Columbia Basin Collaborative was formed to solve the salmon problem. As of this date, no clearly defined mission has been established for this group and its next meeting remains to be scheduled.
The two Idaho agencies directed by law to look out for our fish and wildlife, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission and the Governor’s Office of Species Conservation, remain mute.
Both the federal court and the governors of Washington and Oregon are working toward a July 31 deadline to come up with solutions for the survival of the fish.
It is well past time for Gov. Little to join with Rep. Mike Simpson and actually do something for our fish before they are gone.
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston
Criminalizing dissent
The jury trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was used as a political weapon against self-defense and, thus, as a way to destroy the criminal justice system in America.
No white teenager is allowed to interfere with Democratic mob justice; so just send Rittenhouse to prison for the rest of his life.
The Associated Press and social media lied about almost every little detail of the Rittenhouse case. You should just assume that everything they publish is a lie.
Even after a jury acquitted Rittenhouse, Twitter continued to suspend accounts of users who declared him innocent.
Likewise, the House Jan. 6 committee is being used by woke Democrats to bulldoze the criminal justice system in America.
Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said: If an indicted man dared to use the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, the right not to incriminate himself, then he is guilty of a crime. Woke Democrats make their own laws; the Constitution be damned.
The committee sent federal agents to raid the home of Paul and Marilyn Hueper and seized their belongings, with no evidence they had done anything wrong or were even at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Democratic-dominated committee is crushing First Amendment rights to engage in political speech and discussion.
The purpose of the Jan. 6 committee is to criminalize political dissent and personal opinion.
The Chinese Communist Party, the woke Democratic Party and corporate media can all fabricate evidence, force confessions and prosecute any charge they want while completely ignoring the facts.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah