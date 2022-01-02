Why the difference?
Why has Idaho killed more than twice as many per 100,000 from COVID-19 than Washington?
Brent Bohman
Troy
No more mandates
I received my second Pfizer shot in August only to protect my wife. I have O negative blood which is 7 percent of the population and is very resistant to the current variants of the China virus.
Have people noticed the uptake of soft tissue cancers since the vaccine has been available? Four women in our circle of friends along with 10 out of a group of 12 women in Lewiston have contracted breast cancer after receiving the vaccine. Why is this happening?
And now Marines are being released for not taking the vaccine while Russia and China are building their forces. Police, nurses, firefighters and teachers are being fired for not taking the vaccine. All of this is not right. It is all wrong.
No child or teacher should be mandated to cover their mouth. Children need to see the smiles, the reactions, and have that great interaction with instructors. So B.S. on mandates.
A real mandate is a date between two men enjoying a rare top sirloin with soft music and candle light centerpiece. That’s a mandate.
And if this crazy stuff continues, you are probably going to see someone go shopping in Clarkston sucking on an Alka Seltzer with froth foaming down their chin yelling: “It’s mutated; the virus has mutated.” And the insanity will head for the exits.
Nothing is normal any more. It’s so sad. This year, 800,000 people died from the China virus and only one from the flu. Enough.
John Webb
Reubens
Trust the state less
Can you imagine a health care system imposed by force that doesn’t violate individual liberties?
How about an imposed system of charity or a system for redistributing wealth without violating private property?
Can you imagine a labor system imposed by force that doesn’t infringe on individual freedoms?
If you cannot imagine such systems, then you would have to agree that one cannot organize any of these aforementioned systems without also organizing injustices. Is it time to trust the state a little less and mankind (including ourselves) a little more?
In such systems the will of the legislator now replaces the will of the individual. The children of the individual no longer need to plan, to look ahead, to counsel or to compare.
The law now does all this for those born into these systems. No longer are they individuals. Intelligence is useless. Personality is lost. Liberty is lost. Initiative is lost. Property is lost. And thought is lost.
Individuals become groups. Groups become tribes. And tribes wage war for the money that has become plunder to sustain such imposed systems. But maybe I am missing something.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
On second thought
My conservative friends have listed all of “Let’s Go Brandon’s” accomplishments, so I won’t repeat.
Perhaps he can tackle robocalls — or maybe not.
I don’t need them to double.
Mike Hendrickson
Lewiston
Vote by mail
Now is the time to overcome our fears about voting by mail. It is safe because each vote is verified. It is convenient because it saves time and money for each eligible voter to have more time to study each ballot, complete and then mail.
Besides, if a voter is concerned about making sure his vote is counted, he can always make the effort to take it to the nearest polling location. Voting by mail also increases voter participation to more accurately represent more of the American people.
John Paige
Pocatello