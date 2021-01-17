Indecent and impeachable
Some have said that President Donald Trump did not incite insurrection and that his speech at the rally was protected under the First Amendment.
I disagree.
But I want to point out the most disturbing evidence of Trump’s refusal to obey his constitutional oath of office: Trump watched the violence on TV.
He saw the mob had broken through the barricades, attacked law enforcement officers and broke into the building. Rioters began shouting to hang Vice President Mike Pence. ...
He ignored the pleas of others that he do something — anything — to protect Pence, members of Congress, law enforcement officers and others huddled in fear. ...
For hours, Trump did not call on rioters to stop. He did not bring out the National Guard, Homeland Security or other federal officers to increase protection and save people.
Trump was like a lifeguard watching people drowning and refusing to help. Even if Trump had never spoken at the rally, he violated his oath of office by not protecting Congress.
He saw violence and did nothing.
What kind of president refuses pleas for help — or delays providing help — when members of Congress are under attack in the Capitol?
Was he enjoying their suffering?
Besides being indecent conduct, it was impeachable conduct and it must be punished by the Senate.
The Senate should provide Trump with the required due process, hold a deliberative trial to consider all the evidence and permit Trump the opportunity to raise his defenses and confront the witnesses against him.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Send it back
So if you’re one of those people who have so much hate for our president, send your stimulus check back to the U.S. government now.
President Donald Trump has given it to you.
Otherwise, shut your mouth against him and be thankful. You are a bunch of ingrates.
My opinion? You want “Hiding Joe” Biden and Kamala Harris. They are a joke. And you are going to pay dearly in some way.
God bless President Trump forever.
Amen.
Mary L. Clelland
Lewiston
Trump was the tool
It’s easy to say President Donald Trump almost destroyed American democracy and turned it into a banana republic, but that’s not the whole truth.
Trump was the tool, not the root cause. The potential destroyer of American democracy is the U.S. Supreme Court, specifically, two Supreme Court decisions dating back to 2010 and 2013.
The first onslaught was Supreme Court case No. 558 U.S. 310, “Citizens United v. FEC,” allowing unlimited corporate spending influencing elections. That ruling put elections under the control of billionaires and large corporations.
The second onslaught was Supreme Court case No. 570 U.S. 529, “Shelby County v. Holder,” removing federal oversight of states with racist voter suppression. That ruling allowed states to enact election procedures discriminating against Blacks, Hispanics and native Americans.
These two incredibly stupid court decisions paved the way for megalomaniacal despots, such as Trump, to grab control of the government and eliminate the checks and balances that served us well for more than 200 years.
The Jan. 6th Capitol siege and failed presidential coup was a result of those Supreme Court decisions.
Is America’s democracy secure? No, not while billionaire racists control the elections
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Trump got dumped
The Trump cult needs to wrap its head around the fact that the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Senate elections in Georgia were not so much an overwhelming mandate for Joe Biden as they were a total repudiation of — and an expression of utter disgust and contempt for — the megalomaniac who has held this country hostage under his four disastrous train wreck years as president.
“Enough,” the majority says. “No more making America hate again.”
The clearest evidence for President Donald Trump’s total contempt for our democratic system and the Constitution is his rejection of the U.S. Supreme Court decisions in his frivolous bogus lawsuits attempting to overturn the will of the majority of the people in America, even after he stacked the court heavily in his favor with the appointments of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Having rigged the country for the last four years, the czar in chief tried his best to rig the election also, in a blatant, disgusting display of contempt for fair play and democracy. Thankfully, our democratic system and the Constitution withstood his disgraceful attempts at coercion.
The only fraud in this election is Trump.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
It’s in the name
Ivana Trump recounted in her memoir, “Raising Trump,” how her then-husband, Donald J. Trump, balked at naming his firstborn son after him for fear that the infant might grow up to be a “loser.”
Ironically, Donald Jr. might want to consider a legal name change at this point to avoid the stigma that will be connected to the Trump name going forward.
Jennifer Artley
Grangeville
Virtue restored
Do you ever notice how the only time Republicans care about the deficit or country over party is when they lose elections? Take Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., for instance. He told The Hill, “I think spending, entitlement reform, growth, and the economy are all things that we’re going to have to be focused on next year, and, yeah, I would expect you’ll hear a lot more about that.”
Why? Republicans had no qualms giving a $2.3 trillion tax cut to millionaires and billionaires but couldn’t be bothered to help middle-class, working families with a much-needed $2,000. The answer is simple. The Republican Party is bereft of ideas and beholden to the Donald Trump crime syndicate.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Failing the vets again
As with many things associated with the Trump administration, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been inconsistent, sluggish and hindered by a lack of planning and clarity. It is our best hope of coming out of this devastating pandemic, and yet the effort has not received the financial or logistical support needed to efficiently provide life-saving vaccines to American citizens.
A high priority for vaccination should be America’s war veterans. All of our Vietnam veterans are at high risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to their age and the likely prevalence of pre-existing health challenges. Some veterans in assisted living centers have started receiving shots, but none within the general population has even been put on a priority list yet. There seems little urgency to do so.
I called the Walla Walla Veterans Affairs clinic on Wednesday, was told that they were working on a prioritization process and that if we haven’t received a call from someone within a month, to call them back.
A month? That’s too long to wait for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our country. American leadership failed our Vietnam veterans once before and we should not let them do it again.
I urge you to call your elected leaders, state governors and the VA to demand that our older veterans be given priority for vaccinations. It is the least America can do for those brave enough to risk their lives to protect our freedoms.
Angela Sondenaa
Lewiston
Not surprised
Did that act of violence on our Capitol in Washington, D.C., surprise anyone?
It shouldn’t have because the president started in on this months before the election in November.
He was telling everyone that if he lost the election it would be a fraud. He knew if he lost, he needed his base to do a lot of acting out to sooth his ego — he seems unable to take “no” for an answer and that’s an ego disorder.
Remember when his niece stated that, “If he losses, he’s going to start destroying things — braking up whatever he sees fit.”
He conned his followers to do his dirty deed so they would be the ones arrested and he wouldn’t be. The Pied Piper needs a shrink.
There are always those out there looking for a way to expel their never-ending anger on any cause that comes their way.
I like what Mitt Romney said: “We the people deserve to know the truth.”
Shame. Shame, Mr. President. Your ego is destroying you.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
What would Uncle Bob say?
My uncle Bob was a lifelong Republican and active in local politics. He stood for the old values of local government, limited federal government, fiscal responsibility and common sense.
My dad was a Franklin Delano Roosevelt Democrat, which made for some lively discussions after a Sunday dinner. ...
Bob was a veteran and served in the U.S. Marines at Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. He was the Republican voice for our family and our hero for his service in World War II.
What would have Uncle Bob thought when we elected the world’s greatest con artist and greatest genius ever as president? ...
What would he have thought that after four years of scam, lies, bullying and division, he could run again and come too close to reelection — or be the direct cause of what happened at our Capitol on Jan. 6?
What would he have thought of those who think they need to carry a firearm or some kind of weapon to a public meeting, demonstration or on the street to intimidate our citizens?
What would he have thought about those who deny COVID-19 and oppose such a common sense and easy thing as using a face cover? ...
I know he would say a sincere thank you to nurses, doctors, first responders, grocery workers and all the others who can not work from home and put themselves at risk every day.
Uncle Bob would probably say: It sure as heck is hard to be a Republican these days.
Ted Wilkins
Grangeville