Farewell and thanks
I thank departing Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert, Councilor Brandy Sullivan and City Supervisor Gary Riedner for their service to our community. I have interacted with the mayor, city council and staff on several occasions in the last few years.
Lambert always made a supreme effort to learn how the public felt about an issue and always strove to make all present feel welcome at city council meetings. He also deftly guided the council to make decisions that all of them could accept.
Sullivan constantly endeavored to fully understand every issue before making a decision.
The mayor and councilors must make critical decisions that affect all of our lives on a diverse range of issues. They cannot possibly have expertise and experience with all of these issues, and this is where the city staff comes in. Moscow is lucky to have excellent staff, such as Riedner, to provide expertise with these decisions. The combination of staff expertise and good judgment from the mayor and councilors results in good decisions being made.
Lambert, Sullivan and Riedner served in our city government to make Moscow a better place for all of us. They were truly public servants in the best sense of the phrase, and I thank them for that.
Their unstinting, selfless service exemplified what is truly unique and wonderful about our small town of Moscow and I am confident that the new occupants of their positions will serve in the same spirit as they did.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Mystified by marketing
Recently, a friend told me about some single-axle trailers a local chain store had for sale for about $1,800 that might work for me, so I went there to look at them.
There were five trailers like the one my friend bought tucked off to the side in the parking lot marked down to about $1,700.
Thinking that a savvy marketing company might lower the price even more rather than let all these trailers rot in the parking lot, I didn’t buy one right away. Now I feel I really missed out on a deal because the price was raised to $2,500.
Little did I know that some companies apparently do things a little differently. I got the impression their computer people set their prices from far away.
There are a lot of trailer sales companies in Lewiston and since these five trailers are not selling, they decided to raise the price up to $2,500. Now I know why I always had the urge to check the price before I buy anything at a large chain store.
It is going to be interesting to find out what happens to these trailers if that is possible.
Carl Paulson
Lewiston
It’s in the Bible
Patrice Yeatter’s response to my Dec. 21 letter shows the judgment of others.
By her own words, she is judging me. Nowhere did I say I judge a person. I do say that I judge their sins. It is in the Bible. These are not my words. These are God’s true words.
If a person is doing a math problem and the book says that two plus two equals four while a person is saying it equals five, that’s that person’s choice. And when that person meets the almighty teacher, he or she cannot say I was not shown the true answer.
I am free from the curse of judging others. I will show the person his sins in black and white (some times it’s red) and then allow him to judge whether he is right or wrong.
And in closing, trust me: I believe in the Constitution of the United States and freedom of religion.
But when you go upstairs, it will be God’s 10 commandments that only count. God bless all.
Michael Manuel
Lewiston