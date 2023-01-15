Wake up
To all you Danny Radakovichs and Mike Epsteins: It was once said, “If we lose freedom here, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth,”
I believe, just looking around, that this is true.
I just wished that President Joe Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington could think along these lines.
It’s funny that a Democrat who later turned Republican said these words.
It appears the government, insurance companies and a few others are slowly making slaves of the American people.
I am sure others disagree and agree.
But my freedom of speech should allow me my opinion and the Second Amendment should allow me to back it up.
It seems we once had a war due to taxes.
So wake up and speak up or go under.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Tender loving care
I had a knee surgery the ninth of last month and I would like to say that the nursing staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital give meaning to the tender loving care statement. My care there was attentive and outstanding in every way.
I have had several hospital stays in various hospitals from Puget Sound to Phoenix and in between, and I feel qualified to say that.
In addition, the rooms were clean and roomy, the food was outstanding and one would think an upscale restaurant prepared it.
I will not identify the staff that personally cared for me but management knows who was assigned for the Dec. 9-10 and all were very good.
W. Roy Dotson
Lewiston
One, two, three
First, regarding ... the Bonneville Power Administration’s $500 million surplus: Fish advocates and the Nez Perce Tribe want more money for fish. Basically, they want the dams gone.
How about addressing ... issues of fish decline, such as over-fishing, predators, nets across the Columbia River, etc.? There’s always a deaf ear turned on those subjects. How about the tribe advocating for eagles and other birds killed by all the wind turbines that seem to be the rage among enviros and Democrats?
Second, regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s Jan. 8 commentary: Perhaps those who write in whining about all the lies that the GOP and former President Donald Trump have told should read ... all the untruths President Joe Biden has spewed. No, I’m not a Trump fan. But I am tired of all the GOP bashing when the Democratic Party has its own issues with the truth.
The Lewiston Tribune does its share of whining as well. It seems Marty Trillhaase can’t ever say anything good about the Idaho Legislature. Perhaps they should look at the “fine job” California, Oregon, and Washington Democrats have done governing their states.
(That was sarcasm.)
Third, I was waiting for the FBI and law enforcement to show up at Biden’s Delaware home looking for classified documents, guns drawn, bashing in the door and creating a spectacle for the media. ...
Then there is the matter of the classified documents at Biden’s former office discovered Nov. 2, but not reported until after the midterms. No corruption there.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
