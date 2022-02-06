Groundhog Day
As President Joe Biden has reached a 32% national approval rating and an approval rating among independent voters at 23%, it begs one to ask how the most popular Democrat candidate in more than a 100 years who supposedly received close to 80 million votes has arrived at this political juncture.
But personally, I would accept a sighting of Bigfoot riding the Loch Ness monster to an Elvis concert before I would believe Biden got 78 million legal votes while former President Donald Trump got 12 million more votes than he received in 2016 and still lost.
With his past comments and actions, Biden has exacerbated a possible hot war conflict with Russia. China is now eating our lunch on all fronts. Feminized men are tallying up a continuing win streak in female sports. Bacon is unaffordable while shelves are emptying. And the current administration puts more importance on vaccinating 5-year-old children and allowing noncitizens to vote rather than the key issues affecting American families.
So remember this: Both Groundhog Day and the president’s State of the Union address occur within just a few days of each other. One involves a meaningless ritual in which we look to an insignificant creature of little intelligence and the other involves a groundhog.
And finally, never take medical advice from a dementia patient reading a teleprompter.
John Webb
Reubens
Democrats grab power
Eighty-one-year-old Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she is seeking a 19th term in Congress should be total justification for term limits.
Worth a modest $120 million, she probably needs the money. ...
A law disallowing Congress to do insider trading passed in 2012. It seems to be widely ignored Any laws to tighten such are opposed by Pelosi. ...
Why was Congress allowed to do insider trading in the first place? Martha Stewart went to prison for doing the same.
On the subject of voting rights, what am I missing — unless this legislation is passed by Democrats who claim our democracy is in jeopardy, and some of them are claiming they won’t get reelected.
That last statement should be a red flag to what the actual intent of their skullduggery is all about.
Not having to show ID means noncitizens could vote and opens the door to fraud.
You have to have an ID for virtually everything you do.
Saying the present laws discriminate against Blacks is yet another smokescreen. ...
See which political party was the Confederacy. Do the Democrats feel guilty?
Everyone has the ability to obtain an ID, no matter what color you are. It just takes initiative to do so.
Read the proposed law and see what other tidbits are included, such as allowing taxpayer dollars for campaigns, federal control of elections, etc.
The voting rights legislation is yet another Democratic attempt to secure votes and have total control of our country, no matter the cost. ...
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
Not welcomed
I recently had a nail go through my foot and needed a tetanus shot.
So I drove to downtown Lewiston to the CHAS Health Lewis and Clark Health Center clinic. I went in and told them I needed a tetanus shot.
Their reply was: “We can’t give you one because you are not ‘established.’ ”
Just how do you become “established”?
So I guess the sign out front that says “All Welcome” is just another sign.
Tami Dean
Lewiston