Taking America backward
Bite your tongues, right-wing goombahs, and let’s talk real steals, like lying hypocritical miscreant Mitch McConartist (for emphasis) stealing a Supreme Court appointment from President Barack Obama.
That’s like Mr. Bigmouth stealing the 2016 presidential election, losing the popular vote by some 3.5 million-plus votes to Hillary Clinton and then lying about it. ...
That’s like the 2000 election when “Mad Dog” Dick Cheney helped interrupt the vote counting in Florida, which would have shown the Gore-Liebermann ticket the winners. ...
The jokers on the right have no shred of evidence supporting their stolen election lies. They know it’s all a B.S. hyperbolic con job. They’re just traitors. Their biggest loser guru can’t admit defeat so he’s decided to become the next Adolf Hitler, and all his little lemmings are flocking behind him.
In the last 25 years, the GOPer Nazis have won the popular vote in only one presidential election. Look it up. These Nazis know they will never have the support of the majority in this country, so to hell with the majority, on with fascism.
Sad Sack McConnell recently said he doesn’t think Black people are Americans. The oppressive, recessive, restrictive voter suppression laws he and the GOPer Nazis have implemented in numerous Republican-controlled states indicate the depth of white supremacy and overt racism in this country. ...
These sadistic psychotic racists want to take the country back to the days before the Civil War. Their minds (used figuratively) are made up; don’t confuse them with facts.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
No library slush fund
Of the nine people who spoke about the $800,000 sanitation account to bridge the library fundraising gap, eight objected to using the money from sanitation.
Fred Fritz said he objected to use of the money that is supposed to be for sanitation for something else. Uses of the funds aren’t reflected on his bill, he said.
“I think this ‘sanitation’ should be changed on the bill,” Fritz said. “I have an idea that it should be called a ‘slush fund’ and then it will go back to pay for anything in the city.”
The $800,000 transfer would come from a city sanitation fund, amortized during 20 years and paid back in $50,000 installments from the city general fund.
Marvin F. Dugger suggested the move was just another way to bypass voters, who voted down the project three times.
“The excess money has been accumulated from overcharging residents for services. Shouldn’t it be returned to them?” Dugger asked.
Dugger’s request was echoed by others.
David Estes said those who want to fund the library should make donations. But he objected to money taken from a fund paid into by all city residents.
James Kluss said the city needs to place a carrot out in front of the library foundation and not use a “back door” to fund the renovation.
“This idea that we are the city of Lewiston First National bank is a little disturbing,” Kluss said.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston
Murder of the innocents
Would you tolerate a live newborn preemie being dismembered in front of you?
This is happening hundreds of times every day in this country by doctors sworn to preserve life.
Only it’s done inside the womb and the baby is reassembled on the outside to make sure they got it all. Your baby reacts to this invasion into their “safe” zone by trying to escape from the scalpel-sized, hoe-shaped tool called a curette.
As for this tiny victim being part of the mom’s body, think again.
How is it that your baby can have a different blood type than your own with that blood running through baby’s veins from 18 days gestation?
The Family Planning Institute in Maryland advertises abortion as “a gentle surgical procedure.”
Quote: “Our unique approach to cervical preparation has given us the ability to minimize painful instrumentation and cervical dilation.”
Is it gentle to baby?
Citizens and lawmakers have endorsed this murder of the innocents for 48 years. It’s incomprehensible.
Teresa Eldred
Lewiston