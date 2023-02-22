Connecting the dots
My cousin stopped the construction of a huge dam. This is another great Nimiipuu thing.
Another great Indian thing was that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decommissioned the Klamath River dams. Hooray. This is to defer to the Klamath River Indian tribes.
There is a link for this happening due to the Nimiipuu. Here, I will connect the dots.
The success of the Indian Home and Farm Association resulted in my grandpa’s appointment to the $11 million program in 1935 on the Klamath Reservation. Even though my grandpa retired in 1943, the economic success of the Klamaths generated a statement that the Klamaths were the tribe most able to keep economically successful as a terminated tribe.
The Klamaths were terminated.
But even as a terminated tribe, the Klamaths were able to successfully battle for their water rights. Hence, FERC’s decision.
The word is that the Nez Perce effort resulted that youngsters from favored politically inside families get internship jobs.
Word also seems to be coming from exploitation interests that the Snake River Basin Adjudication was defective and should be altered. One fact that proves Idaho has acted in bad faith in this matter has come forward in the Culvert case. The state of Washington claimed that the treaties empowered the state to block all fish coming into the state. The state of Idaho went along with this fish blockade.
I am upset and greatly saddened that the tribal newspaper has met its demise.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
Questions bond
Before this is put on the ballot, will the voters get to know such things as:
l What will be taught in the new school?
l What will the old school be used for?
l How much of the cost will be for consulting and architect?
l How many students now attend and how many are anticipated for the future of needing a new school?
l Is this new cost for just the construction?
l Will there be drawings (plans) to be viewed by the voters before being put on the ballot?
These are some question I want answered before I would vote for a new school because every time a bond is put to the voters and the government gets their hand in your pocket, it just keeps digging deeper and deeper.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
See this movie
“Jesus Revolution” is the name of the movie released worldwide and playing at Village Center Cinema in Lewiston starting on Friday.
According to the website www.movieinsider.com: “It is based on American author and Pastor Greg Laurie and his book ‘Jesus Revolution’ about the Jesus movement in California during the 1970s ... and the quest for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a counter-culture crusade — a Jesus movement changing the course of history.”
The film is from the creators of the popular movies “I Can Only Imagine” and “American Underdog” and stars Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kelsey Grammer.
When we do get family-friendly and Christian movies in Lewiston, it’s nice to have a strong showing of support so that the theater may see that it really is worthwhile (profitable enough) to hopefully bring more of them to our area in the future.
You can view a trailer of the movie at the above website, other websites (Calvary Church in Lewiston has one on its Facebook page) and on YouTube, etc.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston