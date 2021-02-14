Trump won
I have friends who live in rural Nevada and they all agree that their governor is a liberal socialistic nut. They also say that the left-wing liberals control the politics in Reno and Las Vegas. They say there have been millions of dollars that have flowed into the state from people such as George Soros.
My friends, who are registered Democrats, each received three mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election. It appears that every registered Democrat in Las Vegas received three mail-in ballots.
My friends, who are Democrats, voted for former President Donald Trump, sending in three ballots each. They figured there were 100,000 people in Las Vegas who voted three times and when the votes were tallied at 2 a.m., the Trump votes all vanished.
The 74 million people who voted for Trump actually know that he won the election.
Why is it that the Democrats won’t agree to a thorough investigation in all the states where we believe this voter fraud took place? If they have done nothing wrong, they should welcome this investigation to set the record straight.
When President Joe Biden said on national TV, “I have the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in American history,” he certainly knew what he was talking about.
Gary Willson
Reubens
Snow job
Why am I confused? Asotin County voters keep voting and passing taxes to pay for things they know nothing about.
For example, there is the aquatic center.
Even the engineering contractors stated it wouldn’t pay for itself. The county commissioners knew this. The people who pushed for the center knew this. It has been refinanced at least three times. The commissioners borrowed an additional $2 million without the voters’ approval.
Now what do we have? A bad debt.
In November of 2019, there was the big push for a new jail. I agree we need one, but I didn’t vote for it. Why?
For the same reason I didn’t buy ocean front property in Arizona — too many unknowns.
One and a half years later, the unknowns are still there.
What are we getting for our money? Where will it be located? How big will it be to meet capacity? What are the hidden costs for more personnel for both the jail and sheriff’s office?
Now with the federal minimum wages going up, can it be assumed the cost of living will go up, also?
So things such as construction will cost more.
A lot of people say they don’t like snow. Yet they are getting the biggest snow job that we in Asotin County have ever had.
I suppose in the near future we will be looking at a school bond levy.
Get out your snow shovels.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Welcomes new columnists
The Lewiston Tribune’s new “big C” conservative writers demonstrated, with their first columns, that they fit the space perfectly. Dr. Richard Eggleston and Bob Hassoldt made it clear that they are independent thinkers, definitely not in the mode of the leftist national syndicated columnists the Tribune has heretofore favored.
Dennis Prager was added as a syndicated national columnist because, in addition to a popular radio talk-show host, he’s also a valued speaker on the lecture circuit, a featured columnist in many large publications and, in his spare time, a professional-level concert orchestra conductor.
Prager also created the online Prager University, where one can witness, for free, lectures and presentations from folks who actually think before they teach. Prager University is so popular and effective that the “cancel culture” pinheads routinely attack individual presenters and Prager himself. Look it up. You may be pleasantly surprised at what you find.
Eggleston and Hassoldt will garner reams of letters from those who love seeing their names in print while inventing new insults for their conservative target of the day.
The choices of the honorable doctor and Hassoldt to carry the conservative banner were among the few intelligent moves Tribune management has made recently. It is apparent that many of the routine letter writers to the Tribune would prefer to only read articles from the all-too-typical and predictable professional leftists. I’ve always found it odd that these folks don’t ignore the columnists they dislike and instead spend their time offering something positive.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Paying for lies
If someone says something they believe to be true but isn’t, are they lying? They’re lying. They’re just too ignorant to know better.
If someone holds a belief that cannot be factually supported, is it an opinion? If it can’t be factually supported, it’s a delusion. This is why the assertion that opinions don’t have to be factual is such a dangerous belief to maintain. It’s understandable why today’s Republicans so desperately need to blur the definitions of opinion and delusion, but there are enough adults still in the room that the kids are unlikely to get away with it.
When someone claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, they aren’t expressing an opinion. They’re lying and maintaining a delusion. The difference is important. Opinions are worthy of debate and discussion. Delusions are for psychiatrists.
Are the domestic terrorists who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6 and those who support them believing the news section of their newspapers or are they believing the opinion sections primarily?
Paying someone to pen deleterious lies provides all the credibility to the lies that the lesser minds among us need to justify the most abhorrent of beliefs and behaviors. In this regard, the Lewiston Tribune had a hand in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol because they paid three people to pen the lie that the election was stolen.
The reason the Tribune shouldn’t pay people to pen deleterious lies is because people might believe them. Or worse, act on them.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Losing our country?
We’ve all heard it, and most recently from conspiracy theorist and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: “... We’re going to lose our country.” Former President Donald Trump said the same thing on Jan. 6 just before the Capitol insurrection. He told his followers: (We have to) “... take back our country.”
He added, “ ... And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Apparently only Trump’s and Greene’s like-thinking supporters own the U.S., to the exclusion of those who disagree with their brand of political theater. To be clear, it’s our country. It is not owned nor can it be expropriated by any particular group or belief system.
As an American, I deeply resent any self-righteous usurpers who claim the country is theirs alone to lose. Similarly, I resent anyone who says our country is lost if those who disagree with them acquire office. Shame on you for thinking this country is that weak.
Some may disagree with you, but it’s their country, too. Disagreement is a natural byproduct of politics, and dealing with it in a dignified way, such as through negotiation, is one of the foundations we are built upon.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Dropping Monday’s paper
I have been a subscriber for many years and just recently received my renewal notice. I would like to make a couple points and ask the Lewiston Tribune staff a question.
All businesses have to be profitable and as costs rise, they have to reduce costs or increase prices. By dropping Monday papers, the Tribune lowered costs by cutting services to customers by 14 percent. As you are aware there are lots of alternative news sources.
When I paid my subscription fees, I felt it was an implied contract for daily delivery of the paper. Now I have to wonder if in the future when costs rise, which is a given, are you going to drop another day or two?
Until I can feel comfortable with the direction the Tribune is going, I will only renew monthly.
Terry Thompson
Lewiston
Thanks for the warning
Dear new opinion columnist, Bob Hassoldt: Thanks for your first column’s warnings. I disagree most with “Fair Warning No. 5: Wolves make great fur coats. Their highest and best use is a parka.” You might be a good “practicing field forester who believes in and undertakes active forest management,” but your wolves statement tells us your understanding of ecosystems needs an upgrade.
I suggest you read Sean B. Carrol’s “The Serengeti Rules — The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why It Matters.” It’s a fascinating read that will enlighten readers about life, including “keystone species” and how they are like the apex stone in an arch that’s essential for the stability of the arch. Apex predators at the top of a food web are critical to the diversity of an ecosystem. “Dislodge them ... and the community falls apart.”
Human ignorance has led to many damaged ecosystems. Applied human intelligence, using practical science, has led to some recoveries. People need to keep doing more of the latter for our own survival and well being. Perhaps you, Mr. Hassoldt, can lend a hand to that endeavor with newer, wider-view knowledge that leads to a sound opinion.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
Remembering Cuddy
To the good people of The Lewiston Tribune:
I thank you wholeheartedly for the thoughtful tributes to my father, Chuck Cuddy, during the past years. The words of recent articles by Marty Trillhaase and William L. Spence clearly credit my father’s character, his politics, his genuine love and dedication to family, friends, community and Idaho.
As you know, I hold great regard for your circulation and the folks creating it. However, I feel I lack suitable words to truly express my appreciation for remembering and honoring my father.
Currently, the compliments about the articles and my dad seem endless and I cannot thank you enough for preserving his legacy.
Brenda Ford
Bellingham, Wash
Keep up the good work
Every year, we enjoy and appreciate William Spence’s coverage of the Idaho Legislature. Giving us the facts, not opinions, is refreshing. It is nice to read about politics and know it is true. Keep up the good work, Mr. Spence.
John and Cindy Ulmen
Lewiston