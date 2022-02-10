Trump’s banana republic
...The bedrock of this democracy and the envy of the world is our voting — until now, when Donald Trump and his Republican cultists consider elections to be the scourge of their existence. That’s why they’re driven to cheat.
Because they have proven to have zero scruples, winning elections fairly is impossible, so legislating extremely restrictive election laws and blocking all debate are the only choices, especially in Texas where former conservatives are angry that President Joe Biden beat Trump in four counties.
Lamenting “woe is us,” they are replacing impartial election workers — honest citizens who follow the law and the Constitution — with biased acolytes obeying the dictates of one awful, stinking liar — plus Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz — using any method possible to remain relevant, including ordering the Georgia secretary of state to “find me” 11,780 votes.
Then something wonderful happened. The awful, stinking liar was rebuffed by his three hand-picked Supreme Court justices, who voted to permit the release of records, emails and transcripts to the Jan. 6 committee in order to get to the bottom of who and what caused thousands of ignorant traitors to violate the Capitol.
And what was found was something terrible and profound. The Jan. 6 insurrection was organized by many planners who met at a Washington, D.C., hotel.
If Jesus Trump and his congressional cultists are successful at perverting one of the greatest secular documents ever written — the Constitution — we can kiss democracy goodbye and say hello to Trump’s banana republic.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Get the picture?
I have an idea for the Lewiston Tribune photographers: Take some pictures of the many eyesores in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Here are a few suggestions:
l The south side of the levee bypass between U.S. Highway 12 and the railroad tracks.
l Areas in North Lewiston.
l Broken board piles in the vacant lot by Walmart.
l Areas needing attention by the Clarkston code enforcement officer.
The aforementioned eyesores have been there for years. Pictures of messes might be an embarrassment to owners and they would clean them up.
It seems a lot of elected and hired officials as well as business and community leaders think in terms of “bigger and better.”
But they forget about the “better.”
Why not fix and clean up what we already have?
Here is an afterthought: If photographers have time on their hands, they could train Tribune writers how to use grammar and spell check, correct punctuation and write in complete sentences. They could also proofread and correct Associated Press articles.
This would also be “better.”
(If this letter is not grammatically correct, it is my son’s fault.)
Donna L. Trump
Clarkston