Back at you, Marvin
Marvin Dugger, ... you stated President Donald Trump was innocent in the Russian investigation. With 34 persons indicted, of which five were very close associates plus three Russian businesses, I’d say he was guilty by association at the very least. ...
As far as COVID-19 statistics go, do you really think it matters one iota? Idaho has had more than 100,000 infections and more than 1,000 deaths. Try telling a patient with a respirator down his throat that he only falls in the .01 percent category. All of your reasons why the cure may be worse than the disease doesn’t mean squat to someone who has lost a loved one.
I did not ask you why the gross domestic product dropped. I said the increase isn’t worth a headline if it doesn’t even beat the previous quarter’s loss. ...
You are correct. I did not complain when the news media threw “bunk” at Trump. I can tell the difference between truth and lies. Trump has currently more than 25,000 confirmed lies and the fact-checkers are having trouble keeping up, as they’re coming so fast. He deserved “bunk” to be thrown at him.
It’s not a good idea to use Fox News as a source unless you can tell their somewhat factual news from their opinions.
I particularly liked your closing sentence, though. “Because of you (me), I will no longer believe my lying eyes. ... ”
If your eyes are lying to you, I’d suggest you avoid watching Fox altogether.
Loretta Anderson
Asotin
Trump was robbed
A Nov. 17 Rasmussen poll found 75 percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Thirty percent of Democrats also believe it was stolen.
There seems to be enough anomalies and irregularities to merit further exploration. The Trump legal team says it has hundreds of affidavits claiming nefarious actions took place. Remember, these are signed under penalty of perjury.
Here are just a few items the mainstream press hasn’t told you about:
l In Pennsylvania, 1.8 million mail-in ballots were sent out; more than 2.5 million came back in.
l In some counties, voter turnout was as high as 300 percent.
l In Wisconsin, the number of voters who avoided voter ID laws by voting absentee as an “indefinitely confined” (COVID-19) elector but were not indefinitely confined was 96,437.
l 500,000 ballots (most in swing states) were marked only for Joe Biden with no down ballot voting.
l Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne testified regarding the ability to hack Dominion voting machines.
l In his affidavit, Joel Oltmann said Eric Coomer, the director of product strategy and security for Dominion Voting Systems, bragged about rigging the 2020 election against Trump.
Dominion employees “lawyered up” rather than meet with Pennsylvania officials as promised. Dominion offices are now closed and empty.
Trump is entitled to challenge the results. Let’s get it right.
Is it possible the left and the media want to hurry this along because they’re afraid of what will be found?
Go Sidney Powell; time to get Kraken.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Been there, done that
I noted with some interest that a Mississippi legislator, Price Wallace, wants to “succeed (sic) from the union” following President-elect Joseph Biden’s victory.
Not only is Wallace clearly challenged in the area of spelling, he must also be a glutton for punishment. The last time Mississippi attempted to secede from the Union, they got the stuffing kicked out of them, at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dead Americans on both sides of the conflict.
However this most recent election turns out, the simple fact is that sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. It is not the American way to take your marbles and go home.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Keep the lights on
The best way to show your appreciation for the Christmas star and Easter cross on the Lewiston Hill is by donating to the Lion’s Club to help them pay the electric bill.
I’m sure that $10 would be greatly appreciated.
Their address is:
Clarkston Lion’s Club
615½ Sycamore St.,
Clarkston, WA 99403
Jeanie Stanton
Clarkston