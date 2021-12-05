Praises Rittenhouse verdict
In 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, Wis., after businesses were looted and burned in previous nights. A car lot owner had asked Rittenhouse for help.
At the lot, a journalist for the Daily Caller testified Joseph Rosenbaum (a child rapist) advanced on Rittenhouse with his arms in the air and Rittenhouse didn’t shoot.
Then Rosenbaum yelled “F*** you,” and lunged for Rittenhouse’s rifle. Rittenhouse defended himself by firing his rifle. Video and other witnesses verified this. Rosenbaum died in the hospital.
As Rittenhouse ran down the street toward a police car, he heard a gunshot. He looked back, saw a mob chasing him and yelling, “Get him” and “Kill him.”
Next, Anthony Huber knocked Rittenhouse to the pavement with a skateboard. Four people were advancing, so Rittenhouse pointed his gun in their direction. They backed off, so Rittenhouse didn’t shoot.
Immediately, the individual known as “jump-kick-man” ran toward Rittenhouse, jumped up and hit Rittenhouse in the face with his right shoe. Rittenhouse fired but missed. Maurice Freeland ran off. Rittenhouse was still on the pavement.
Huber again hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard and grabbed the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle. Rittenhouse shot Huber once. Huber died.
Gaige Grosskreutz advanced with a pistol pointed at Rittenhouse’s head. Rittenhouse shot him. Grosskreutz survived.
Rittenhouse got up and finally made it to a police cruiser, but it drove off.
Later, Rittenhouse gave himself up at a police station.
A brave jury proclaimed Rittenhouse acted in self-defense and is innocent of all charges.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah