Griffin misleads readers
Jim Griffin decided to attack me personally because, apparently, he is unable to refute my comments on his dear ultra-right agenda. ...
Griffin misleads readers
Jim Griffin decided to attack me personally because, apparently, he is unable to refute my comments on his dear ultra-right agenda. ...
As usual, Griffin only told part of the story. ...
In 2014, I got into a tiff with the Idaho State Bar about a case I was handling to appeal a Latah County zoning decision involving work hours on a rock crushing operation.
I had to write a brief and, due to the press of other business, did not get it done fast enough, leading the judge to dismiss the appeal. I requested that the judge change his mind. He did. I then completed my client’s appeal brief, on my own nickle, argued the matter before the district court, managed to get the judge to reverse the zoning decision and allow my client a second bite at the apple before the Latah County zoning people and county commission. ...
So, I prevailed.
The client, of course, had decided to change attorneys because he was mad and a different attorney handled the renewed zoning proceeding. ...
Although I was slower than I should have been, I was the only one in the whole shebang who prevailed on everything I did in the long run.
To the State Bar, of course, this all meant nothing and I got zinged in a minor way. So, Mr. Griffin, you should be ashamed that you failed to tell the Lewiston Tribune readers the full truth of what went on in that case. ...
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.