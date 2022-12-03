Luckovich’s satanic agenda
I found Mike Luckovich’s editorial cartoon that appeared in the Nov. 3 Lewiston Tribune to be erroneous at best, but more likely with nefarious intentions.
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, giving power to the states to regulate or ban abortion. In turn, Oklahoma passed the strictest abortion laws in the country — according to National Public Radio — banning abortion except in cases of life endangerment, rape and incest. The state of Oklahoma recognizes ectopic pregnancies as life endangerment, according to Oklahoma’s governor.
Luckovich has a satanic agenda. He advocates for murdering innocent human beings. In my world, that makes him no different than Adolf Hitler.
Catherine Munden
Lewiston
Cleaned up
Kudos to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its recently-announced plans to transform the public green space on the Clarkston end of the Blue Bridge into a landscape of native plants.
The area was an embarrassment last summer due to its neglect, so these planned improvements will once again create an attractive entry to Washington.
We can enjoy celebrating bees and butterflies with the inclusion of pollinator plant species. Perhaps similar plantings could embellish the boring rock roundabouts in our valley.
Don Brigham
Clarkston
Recognition well-deserved
As a former laboratory professional, I would like to recognize Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics’ recent accreditation by the College of American Pathologists.
What an accomplishment during a time when rapidly changing COVID-19 patient testing protocols and staffing challenges due to the pandemic were creating new challenges daily. This distinction is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of Clinical Laboratory Manager Mary Graden and the supporting laboratory staff under the direction of WHMC Medical Director Isaac Grindeland.
Kudos to Graden, the laboratory staff and Grindeland.
Valerie Lee
Moscow
