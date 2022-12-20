Victim of the vaccine
An orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Joel Wallskog of Wisconsin, stressed being “pro-vaccine,” and had a 19-year career in his field prior to getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 30, 2020.
Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:18 am
Victim of the vaccine
An orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Joel Wallskog of Wisconsin, stressed being “pro-vaccine,” and had a 19-year career in his field prior to getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 30, 2020.
However, within a week, he began to experience numbness, weakness and poor balance, with powerful “shock sensations” radiating to his feet. Then he was unable to stand.
A neurologist diagnosed him with transverse myelitis, a rare neurological disorder affecting the spinal cord. He will likely not be able to continue working.
Wallskog contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was told that his condition would not be categorized as serious because he was not hospitalized and did not die.
He expressed feeling bewildered and felt abandoned. He participated in a formal roundtable discussion with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and others in Washington, D.C. He testified his life has “dramatically changed,” and urged the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and others to listen to those who have been vaccine-injured.
He would like Congress to enact legislation to assist and offer a “financial remedy.” He would like a more open and transparent system of reporting adverse events. He describes the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System as “grossly inadequate. ”
Wallskog’s testimony can be found on YouTube.
A clip was also featured during an interview with well-known Dr. Robert Malone, author of the new book titled “Lies My Government Told Me,” who expressed being vaccine-injured himself on Daystar TV with Joni Lamb on Dec. 13. This is also found at daystar.com/censored.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Did you want this?
Americans are now three types, I think.
Some, like me, are very unhappy with what has happened to our country in one lifetime — to its morals, principles and way of thinking — and have forebodings of difficult times ahead.
Or there are those who have been oblivious and obstinate to real-world events and will never wake up to the signs of impending disaster.
And third are those who like it.
It’s impossible to say what proportion any of these types bear to the total. And it is impossible to say, at any moment in time, what exactly a majority of the people want. Do we even know?
Suppose a true image of today’s real world could be presented to you back at your age of maturity, along with the question: “Is this what you want?” Who wouldn’t be amazed at all the comforts, gadgets, new technology and abundance we have? The fabulous satisfactions of our 21st century life would be difficult to reject.
But a closer inspection in the crystal ball finds a nightmare scene of a corrupt authoritarian government with tentacles into all reaches of our lives (with a deep state branch able to steal a presidential election), a moral cesspool of decay in our social and religious existence, and a total dumbing down of the intelligence of our people. The eroding of our culture and the debasement of our economy has happened over a long time, but is accelerating.
I have to ask: “Is this what you want?”
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.