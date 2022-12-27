Fascism
Clarence Lusane characterizes issues in our society as “a neoliberal, race-based version of all-American authoritarianism that is targeting every facet of public life.”
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 1:48 am
He warns this is not right-wing conservatism, but a dangerous, even violent movement whose ultimate aim is the overthrow of liberal democracy.
In Salon, Henry A. Giroux writes “America’s current slide into racist demagoguery and bigotry amounts to nothing less than fascism. ...”
It saturates everyday life, culture and politics with its ominous and dangerous racial threats, lies, conspiracy theories and a constant barrage of rage, revenge and macho ebullience, echoed in the whining discourse of white replacement theory and its false appeal to the loss of white privilege.
Giroux says this is a world in which an emerging fascism draws much of its energy from the dark and bitter nostalgia fueling the contemporary right and its paranoia about “being replaced on the stage of history.”
“While we may not have a full blown fascism yet,” Lusane says, we have a Republican Party, along with a range of financial institutions, media pundits, politicians and Supreme Court justices that support the GOP’s deeply held authoritarian politics.
Giroux stresses neoliberal capitalism’s emphasis on economic and moral individualism paved the way for fascist politics. It prospers on separating individuals from society and furthers the collapse of true critical institutions crucial to substantive democracy.
In this discourse, there is no self-determining collective subject in politics, only disembodied individuals joined by the allure of cults, demagogues and the strong odor of hate.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Exposing ‘Twitter files’
Glenn Greenwald is an independent progressive reporter who hit the nail on the head concerning the revelations exposed in the “Twitter files.”
Greenwald said, “I’ll bet anything, these extraordinary documents — showing the extreme pressure and collusion between liberal Twitter execs and Dem Party leaders to censor reporting on Biden — won’t be reported by liberal outlets except to mock it and/or use DNC talking points to attack it.”
To my knowledge, the Lewiston Tribune has not reported on the “Twitter files.”
Among many things censored was the Hunter Biden laptop story, especially Joe Biden’s involvement. Most disgusting was the FBI’s collusion, and how they “put their thumb on the scale” of the 2020 presidential election, ultimately affecting 12% to 16% of the vote.
This gives new meaning to “safe and secure election.” More accurately, it should be called “safely secured election” for Biden.
Regarding Twitter’s censorship and suppression of information regarding COVID-19, it gave a false “illusion of consensus” that many doctors estimate cost 500,000 lives just in the U.S.
Again, the words of George R.R. Martin ring out: “When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.”
If these Twitter revelations don’t anger you to the core, then you are proving Dennis Prager right when he says “The left has no moral compass; truth, honesty, integrity are not left-wing values.”
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
