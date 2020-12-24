Words to live by
Make a list:
Eat right.
Exercise.
Pay your taxes.
Get the vaccine.
Wear the mask.
Stay home if possible.
Fasten your seat belt.
Vote.
Be kind.
Life is good.
Marie Smith
Kooskia
Thank you, Roger
Recently, I was at the Clarkston Post Office to mail a package. While standing in line, the man in front of me said, “Give me your package and I will mail it for you. That will shorten the line and you won’t need to wait. Trust me, I will mail it.”
I offered to give him money, but he said that wouldn’t be necessary.
He then extended his hand and said his name was Roger. I introduced myself, said “Merry Christmas” and left.
I relate this as an example of the kind of action we need more of.
Roger, whoever you are, a big thank you for your thoughtfulness in this season.
Bob Williams
Clarkston
Can’t satisfy Oman
Paul “Bad” Oman made one good point in his Dec. 12 polemic. He wrote that “... editors and publishers ... filter newspaper content. ” That was “Bad Oman’s” similarity to a stopped clock: The rest of his tirade was blather.
As to the editor/publisher filtering content, B.O. could count on his two middle fingers the neutral or positive press the Lewiston Tribune ever gave President Donald Trump. Instead, there have been blizzards and typhoons of negativity about Trump. Even he couldn’t be that bad. That’s high efficiency particulate air (HEPA)-grade filtration.
Not content that Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford had keel-hauled Rick Rogers and unaware that butter won’t melt in mild-mannered Jeff Sayre’s mouth, B.O. flogged the duo mercilessly in his rant.
Inflated with pomposity and lack of perception, B.O. claims that the Tribune is a “right-wing conservative newspaper.”
He’s 1) frustrated because he doesn’t meet the Tribune’s “columnist requirements (can you say sour grapes?), and 2) irritated that Marty Trillhaase complimented Rogers and Sayre.
Suppose B.O. did write a Tribune column. With Trump gone, he’d have nothing to bitch about. Maybe he’d promote flaming socialism. Whoosh — there would go the remaining Tribune subscribers.
Naive readers might say B.O. means well, to which the objective observer would ask: Where’s the evidence?
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston