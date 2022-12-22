Biden deflects blame
The front page of the Dec. 15 Lewiston Tribune quotes President Joe Biden as saying we Americans “… should have societal guilt” for the “… slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms.”
December 22, 2022
The front page of the Dec. 15 Lewiston Tribune quotes President Joe Biden as saying we Americans “… should have societal guilt” for the “… slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms.”
Any clear-thinking, liberty-loving, Constitution-respecting American realizes there is zero truth to that remark. Biden wants to:
A) Deflect blame for his own disloyalty to our country and its people.
B) Put false guilt on Americans so we will submit to gun confiscation.
Instead, Biden should acknowledge his guilt for:
1) The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
2) The cataclysm at our southern border that’s about to get orders of magnitude worse because of his sponsorship.
3) Trying to abolish the Second Amendment.
4) The COVID-19 assault on the U.S. economy.
5) The worldwide energy crisis.
6) His proxy war with Russia.
To Americans: Ignore Biden’s guilt trip, but be wary. Politicians have shredded everything else in the U.S. Constitution. The Second Amendment is the last thing standing between us and destruction.
If you value and cherish liberty, let your congressional representatives and senators know that the Second Amendment “shall not be infringed.”
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Prove him wrong
Jim Fisher quoted Will Rogers in a response to my letter published Dec. 18.
I agree with him. But the election fraud I am charging is the withholding of news stories to sway an election. I get the majority of my news from Fox News, News Max and the Epoch Times. They are all reporting the FBI, CIA and the rest of the alphabet worked with Twitter to keep the Hunter Biden laptop out of the news by saying it was Russian misinformation.
I would like the Lewiston Tribune to correct me if I have been misinformed on this.
If these news agencies are lying, they should be sued.
If their coverage is factual, then the rest of the news agencies should be ashamed.
According to polling, if the American people had known about the laptop, 10% of the people who voted for President Joe Biden would not have. That’s more than enough to reelect former President Donald Trump.
That is the voter fraud I am talking about.
The Chinese press corps is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and it appears that The Associated Press, the mainstream media and social media are being controlled by the Washington swamp and the Democratic Party.
I truly hope the Tribune proves me wrong.
If they can’t, then God help us all.
Dan Long
Clarkston
