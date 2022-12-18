Mixed message
The pictures and art in the Lewiston Tribune and Inland 360 are some of the best in the country, in my opinion.
Anyway, I was thumbing through the Inland 360 for the week of Dec. 15-21 when I came to Page 18.
My eyes were drawn to a purplish pink rectangle in the upper right hand corner, which was a faux movie poster of “Edward Scissorhands” at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre for Dec. 20 in Moscow.
Really?
You’re going to have “Edward Scissorhands” on the marquee?
I love Johnny Depp, too. Who does not?
You’re going to show “Edward Scissorhands” in downtown Moscow before the holidays, weeks after a quadruple murder? Really?
You can not find another movie? You want the media to leave Moscow? You have that much disconnect? Why so cavalier?
Barry Hart
Clarkston
Not buying global warming
On Page 5A of the Dec. 9 Lewiston Tribune, there was an interesting article on the “Oldest DNA ... in Greenland.”
The DNA indicated that northern Greenland was 20 to 34 degrees warmer then than it is today.
They found evidence of a wide variety of flora and fauna from that globally warm period. Just think — 20 to 34 degrees warmer than today. The world did not come to a catastrophic end.
Now, when the world warms by one or two degrees, the liberals have falling-down fits: “We must end all industry and wreck our economy or we will all die.”
Yet, 20 to 34 degrees, way back then, didn’t hurt anything, apparently.
This is why so many of us don’t buy into the “global warming is a disaster” mindset.
A few degrees warmer or cooler will not ruin the planet. It has seen enormous temperature swings in the past. Yet, here we are.
Ruining the U.S. economy by instituting ridiculous carbon reductions will end up sacrificing the lives of untold millions of innocent people around the globe. Perhaps that is the actual leftist agenda.
As a related item, there was a quote by Newton Lee in Thursdays’ Inland 360 where he said, “Journalists should be watchdogs, not left-wing lapdogs.”
Ha. Not really. I added “left-wing” just to tweak all the liberal Tribune journalists.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Deducting payment
After calling and talking to your circulation department more times than I care to remember, complaining about not receiving papers timely through the mail, I am writing this letter to explain our new method of payment.
From now on, we will be paying monthly. And for every day we do not receive a timely paper, we will be deducting the pro-rated value of that paper.
I have been told by people at the Lewiston Tribune that the person or persons who drop off the bundles of papers at the local post offices are under contract by the Tribune.
So, it is totally within your control to get those papers where they need to be.
So, I would encourage anyone with a similar problem to start doing the same thing. Then, maybe, we can get more satisfaction than the “I don’t care” attitude you get when you call and complain.
Larry Houston
Craigmont
Good guy in a black hat
Thanks to Kathy Hedberg on her uplifting profile of Grangeville area rancher and long-serving member of the Idaho State Senate, Carl Crabtree. Years before meeting him, I noticed Crabtree was the only member of the Legislature who posed for his directory photo wearing a cowboy hat, a big black job. Black hat or not, over time I learned that Crabtree is definitely one of the “good guys.”
I was never one of Crabtee’s constituents. But beginning in 2015, I began to call him occasionally, mostly about fish and game issues. I quickly learned that he was in the habit of multitasking in an unusual way, taking cellphone calls on horseback while chasing cattle. I learned from others that he does this all the time, and I will bet that every cow pony in his string is convinced that the boss is in the habit of talking to himself.
Like most people who know him, I was saddened to learn Crabtree was facing serious health challenges. But I was delighted to learn from Hedberg’s profile that his skies have brightened and his health has improved.
I look forward to seeing his next move as a cowboy committed to public service. Guys like Crabtree are way too thin on the ground.
Daniel A. Blanco
Moscow
Who knew?
And here I thought, before reading one particular letter last week, a P-38 was just a can opener.
Jim Roach
Moscow