Get over it
I’m getting more worried every day that Trump cultists are going to start shooting people because President Donald Trump lost the election. He and his not-so-smart lawyers are making a mockery of our democratic legal system with frivolous lawsuits trying to overturn the election claiming voter fraud. His record so far is one win and 50 loses.
The judges haven’t been very pleased with their total lack of evidence. The election wasn’t even close. He lost by a margin of about 7 million votes. Do his followers realize how many millions of voters would be needed to illegally vote for Joe Biden for the election to be “fake?” In the words of Ted Cruz, “Get over it, you lost.”
Now the vote loser is saying he’ll be running again in 2024 for the presidency. He has been asking his followers to send him money to support his 2024 campaign and to support his effort to overturn the last election. So far, the con man in chief has collected more than $100 million for his grifting and is continuing the fleece.
President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
Wayne Christensen
Moscow
Read it here
In response to Paul Grav’s complaint about the Lewiston Tribune’s failure to mention Pearl Harbor Day: The newspaper printed on Dec. 7 did have one entire page devoted to what was printed on Dec. 7, 1941.
It was very interesting. On that date, negotiations with Japan were fragile and our world was somewhat normal because nothing of note had happened yet on that morning.
The newspaper is printed the night before it is published, so you get to read about what happened yesterday.
The newspaper printed on Dec. 8 had plenty of coverage on Pearl Harbor Day remembrances and ceremonies.
On Dec. 9, there was a nice article and picture about the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s assassination on Dec. 8, 1980.
If you are going to enjoy reading your neighbor’s cast-off newspaper after he has finished it, you need to learn to be patient and wait until the events have occurred before you get to read about them.
I subscribe to the Tribune, and support its efforts to cut back on expenses and remain a viable business so that I can continue to enjoy reading the newspaper early each morning that they publish.
Jody Favre
Lewiston