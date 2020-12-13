Paid to find COVID-19
Douglas Call flagellated heretics who disagree with mask mandates in his Dec. 8 letter.
Citing a Kansas study during July and August, and scorning clinical trials, Call conveniently ignored blatant falsification of COVID-19 statistics.
COVID-19 means hospitals are experiencing drastic declines in elective surgery (face- and boob-lifts, joint replacements), consequently revenues are in the toilet.
But Big Brother, aka the health care system, awards hospitals $13,000 for each COVID-19 death. If a ventilator is involved, the hospital gets $39,000. (Note the strong incentive to attribute deaths to COVID-19.)
These incentives have brought the number of flu deaths this year to near zero, while COVID-19 deaths soar.
Repeat after me: conflict of interest.
We locals, apprised of how St. Joseph Regional Medical Center treats its nurses, are not surprised.
To answer Call’s closing question, the moniker could be the Covidian Cult.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Disputes mask use
Moscow City Councilor Sandra Kelly recently stated if you want the COVID-19 virus to be over, “Then put on a mask and lets end it.”
Did she ever consider the wearing of mask could be the problem?
When one uses a mask, he is touching both sides of a used mask. The inner side contains all the exhaled trapped viruses/germs/bacteria the body is attempting to rid itself of. Then the outer side contains all that the lungs inhaling pull into the mask or by one’s hands touching the mask.
This includes COVID.
Then they touch car keys, handrails, toilet handles, etc.
Later, they remove the mask, repeating the process, often placing it in their pockets to use again. The improper use of mask is ensuring the spread of the virus, not preventing the widespread transmission of it.
The COVID-19 virus arrived in the USA by last November. This means New York City went for four months without using masks until the first of March and the shut-down spike.
Now the virus is spiking again, despite nine months of mask use. The same goes for Italy and now Latah County.
That doesn’t sound like widespread mask virus prevention to me.
A mask will never work against a micrometer virus for which it was never designed.
Gene Foss
Lewiston
Harder than it looks
When I got married in 1960, my aunt pulled me aside to give me some advice. Her name was Lorene Harrison and she was the first woman stockbroker in Spokane.
She wanted me to promise to read my local paper thoroughly every day. ..
She felt it was the best way to stay informed of local news, worldly matters and sometimes a thank you ad for all the community has done for someone or some group. ...
People complain because you don’t cover the sport team they love, follow their personal politics, allow a political cartoon (that just might make you think). I think the Lewiston Tribune does a knock out job covering all sides. My son has been in the newspaper business since college and I used to subscribe to one of his. I got so mad because a letter to the editor questioned my son’s upbringing.
He said, “Mom, they don’t know you and barely know me but do you know it sells papers if a good argument ensues.”
To all of you who want to complain about the price staying the same with one less paper, hate the cartoon or the Tribune doesn’t cover your child or school and you feel it doesn’t cover your needs, I say, “Suck it up buttercup.”
Not everything is as easy as it looks from the outside. ...
Thank you to the Alford family and all the employees for all you do for our community.
Sharon Clizer
Clarkston