Join us
Come out to the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee’s summer barbecue Thursday.
The guest speaker will be Raul Labrador.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave. Please bring a lawn chair as seating will be limited. Food will be provided.
With questions, call (208) 790-9867.
Nick Woods
Lewiston
Prove it
Some of your readers claim that the 2020 election was fraudulently manipulated.
However, alleging that “big money one-worlders” “manipulated the results” is not persuasive without facts and evidence. Similarly, claiming that “inflated voter registration rolls is a huge risk for ballot fraud” is not proof of actual fraud. Neither is fraud proven when “mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes” are increased.
That’s like saying having more stores means more shoplifting.
No, you have to prove the crime, not the possibility. Reuters Fact Check examined the “2000 Mules” film and didn’t find any concrete evidence definitively showing proof of fraud. You have to prove actual election fraud — not “a risk” of fraud.
Allegations without proof are dangerous. People are being misled.
Election officials are receiving death threats. No American patriot would allege police brutality or war crimes without proof.
In our nation of laws, election fraud has to be prosecuted and proven in court. Do you want to live in a country where disputes are settled without proof and without legal rules of evidence?
Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are facing billion-dollar defamation lawsuits for claiming that Dominion Voting Systems committed election fraud. Powell’s defense is that her “wild accusations” and “outlandish claims” were not factual statements that a reasonable person would believe. If you don’t have proof, then your claims are no more believable than Powell’s “wild accusations.”
The Associated Press found fewer than 475 cases of potential election fraud; not enough to change the 2020 result.
Where’s your evidence?
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Ask the candidates
With two candidates currently running for a Whitman County commissioner seat and the current ongoing issues surrounding the Whitman County Humane Society, I am surprised that I have seen no comments from either candidate concerning these issues.
Perhaps I have missed them.
The WCHS is not just an organization that supports Pullman. It was created with the mission and goal to serve the residents of, and the towns/cities in all of Whitman County. ...
With that said, I am publicly asking both candidates, Michael Largent, and John-Mark Mahnkey, a current and longtime board member for the WCHS, to publicly address these issues and concerns.
I have some questions. They are:
l What, if anything, are you doing to investigate this situation?
l If elected, what would you attempt to do to assist the WCHS and AnimalHaven, the only humane society and humane animal shelter in Whitman County?
l If elected, would you push to create a strong relationship between the WCHS, the Whitman County commissioners and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office?
Other members of the public may also have questions concerning these issues. Perhaps a public Q & A session, with both candidates, would be appropriate.
Gabriela
“Gabie” Mazur
Albion
Failed English
It now appears that the majority of our citizens failed their basic English course. Granted, the majority of our citizens are ignorant of firearms. This has never limited the ignorant (especially those in government) when making unfounded comments about firearms.
The Second Amendment is an independent clause: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
How many of our members in the House of Representatives who voted for banning assault rifles understand that they voted for an infringement in violation of the Second Amendment?
This attempt to protect kids in school can be likened to the attempt to limit car crashes that kill people and children by outlawing cars.
A new and novel idea might be to establish the same security system that members of Congress enjoy for all public school children.
Jess Stone
Lewiston