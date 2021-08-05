Council moves too slowly
More news from the municipal front: When it comes to solving problems, the city council has turned dithering into an art form. And if you value your life, don’t get caught between the councilors and your money when they want to hire an unneeded consultant.
When the civic theater was condemned, the city bought it for $1.
Since then, it has continued to deteriorate while the council is still trying to decide what to do with it. Year after year and hearing after hearing and still no decision, despite a current estimate of $200,000 to raze it and $2 million to rehabilitate it.
The Emperor of India burned down in December of 2019. The council declared it a nuisance in January and ordered its abatement. Downtown merchants have complained about the eyesore and its effect on their businesses. Engineers have reported repeatedly that it poses a risk to the public’s health and safety.
Now, 19 months later, the council has again declared it a nuisance and ordered it abated within 10 days without any consequences if nothing happens.
But when it comes to dealing with problems that don’t exist, the council moves with greased-lightning speed:
l $50,000 to redesign existing concrete steps on Sixth Street.
l $300,000 to redesign our existing comprehensive plan that can be amended at no cost.
l And $400,000 to redesign the existing Community Park.
This is $750,000 of your money within six weeks of the budget process brought to you by your city manager form of government.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Question for ethics panel
Internal discipline is necessary in organizations, but what is the purpose of the House Ethics Committee — self-exalted virtuosity or reprimanding a state representative for breaking his or her oath of office?
As an Idahoan, I can’t control self-exalted virtuosity from legislators or governors.
But I can vote for who I think will best protect my liberties as found in the oath of office and represented in the Bill of Rights and Idaho’s Declaratory Rights.
On this subject, I wish I could have attended the Ethics Committee meeting on Monday to ask each member this impromptu question: Can you name the five liberties in the First Amendment without looking?
I wonder how many would identify all five?
Would Rep. Priscilla Giddings, the subject of the hearing, know them?
As a member of the U.S. Air Force defending liberties, I believe she would.
She could also describe the liberty of due process and where it is found.
If members of the Ethics Committee can’t name five of the five liberties of the First Amendment, how can they uphold these liberties (and others) that they promised to support for Idahoans?
If true, are they worthy to judge another? And , and is Sanhedrin a more appropriate name for this committee?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
Leave Fowler alone
In response to the July 29 editorial regarding the controversy surrounding the LGBTQ community and Pastor Logan Fowler: Marty Trillhaase seems to paint a picture of Fowler that depicts him as a person I would not want in my neighborhood; that he is somehow evil.
He is accused of being a hypocrite by preaching one thing on Sunday and taking the opposite view and supporting it Monday through Friday.
I do not see that in his actions.
To my knowledge, he has never advocated for or, in any way, supported the homosexual lifestyle while serving in his capacity as an employee of Lewis-Clark State College.
He obviously does not support homosexuality but no one has presented any evidence that he has, in any way, violated LCSC’s policy against discrimination, harassment or retaliation regarding homosexuals. He is not required to be an advocate or spokesman for their cause, only that he not violate LCSC policy in his employment.
Why don’t we, as good neighbors, leave this man to do what he is called to do and what he is hired to do?
Jerry Strahan
Lewiston