Tribune is agenda-driven
The false prophets of radically extreme environmentalists always claim that if their agenda is not be followed, the result will be extinction. For example, in 1999 Trout Unlimited and some other extremist organizations took out a full-page ad in the New York Times claiming that if the four lower Snake River Dams were not breached, salmon runs in the Snake River system would likely be extinct by 2017.
This was a very dire prediction indeed, but little more than foolish conjecture.
In 1999, the year of the big prediction, 9,937 chinook salmon passed over Lower Granite Dam.
In 2017, the predicted year of extinction, 62,739 chinook salmon crossed over this same dam. That’s an increase of 631 percent in a run that was supposedly destined to die out.
The highest total counts for both chinook salmon and steelhead to return up our river system happened in a period between 2000 and 2009.
There are myriad reasons for this huge increase in fish numbers, but the news media will never allow anyone to read the true facts in their venues.
The Lewiston Tribune has seen all this data and still refuses to print it because it does not fit into its radical agenda.
The Tribune is little more than a censoring arm of those who are trying to destroy the economy of the Pacific Northwest for their own ideological purposes. They are more interested in pushing an agenda than reporting the news.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston
Killing freedom
Democratic leadership calls itself progressive, but it says and does plenty that demonstrates it is Marxist.
Karl Marx coauthored the Communist Manifesto in 1848, so Marxism and communism are mostly interchangeable words.
Marx wrote communism is won by revolution and not gradual transition. Make no mistake, woke Democrats are executing a communist revolution right now. They are trying to kill freedom in America.
In his new book, “American Marxist,” Mark Levin wrote: “The revolution is devouring our society and culture, swirling around our everyday lives. It is here-and it is everywhere.”
Corporate Democrats showed their revolutionary colors a few days ago when Yahoo News reprinted an article titled, “15 Socialist Countries That Have Succeeded.”
Congress supported the revolution when Democrats tried to pass HB 1, which would allow illegal immigrants to vote.
Marx divided the world into oppressors and the oppressed. Modern democratic Marxists incorrectly divide society into oppressors (white people) and victims (non-white people).
Marx and communism portray capitalism as evil. Modern Democratic communists are trying to purge whiteness to purge capitalism.
Marx proposed totally dismantling the existing power structure. Democratic communists are in the process of doing just that.
Look at how communist Democrats have corrupted these power groups: police, military, religion, FBI, intelligence agencies, colleges, Congress, election officials, news media and social media.
The tools Democrats use: fear, racism, mobs, rioters, name-calling, money, Black Lives Matter, antifa, ignoring laws, illegal immigrants, false information, propaganda, censorship and rewriting history.
America is fighting a revolution because of Democrat Marxists.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah