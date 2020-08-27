Say it in print
Maybe those who don’t wear masks or social distance during this pandemic should consider displaying a sign or wearing a pin saying: “My life doesn’t matter.”
This would encourage the rest of us to be kinder, rather than just thinking they are selfish, uneducated or unpatriotic.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Signed up
On reading yet another letter to the editor bashing the Lewiston Tribune and canceling a subscription because you don’t choose to toe the “Republican” line in a “Republican” state, I am inspired to take up a new subscription and cheer you on.
If the editorial content of your paper was bound to one point of view, you wouldn’t be a responsible journalistic enterprise. Perhaps I hold a minority position, but I think that there are intelligent, literate and perspicacious folks throughout northern Idaho and the Tribune is their best chance to follow the local news and consider a broad spectrum of opinions.
Karen Young
Lewiston
Where was this story?
The fifth volume of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was released on Aug. 18. These volumes have been a rare bipartisan statement of facts that confirm all Donald Trump/Russia counter-intelligence investigations were absolutely necessary and undercut any narrative of a “hoax.”
There was, and continues to be, coordination and collusion between President Trump, his associates and anti-democratic leaders around the world.
While it is important to have this report for the historical record, its release is coming during a critical time for democracies around the world. The president is once again making dangerous statements about the legitimacy of our elections and tweeting about an “extra term” in 2024. From afar, this looks dangerous similarity to other countries within the sphere of influence of Vladimir Putin.
The Lewiston Tribune should be reporting these findings and providing context. It should, at the very least, be reporting on the release of the volumes. I was very disappointed to open the paper the morning of Aug. 19 to find no mention of the report.
Josh Whybark
Clarkston
Stands with McCann
I will start at the begining of your editorial Aug. 12: The 75 armed “activists” in downtown Lewiston probably kept the “Black Lives Matter” rally from becoming a riot (my opinion).
Next on the list — yes you can use deadly force if someone is trespassing on your residence and this person is armed and dangerous (as warned by the police).
The police said he was suspected of robbing area homes of firearms, etc.
Did “good little” Jerry Glass Jr. present a significant threat when he ran off and maybe had a cache of guns inside the tree line where he could grab one and shoot Daren McCann?
Have we got an update on that? No.
“Good little” Jerry Glass Jr. of Spokane eluded law enforcement (Aug. 2) from a traffic stop, then again at a Waha cabin (Aug. 3). Law enforcement just let him run out the back door.
Do you think the police would ever catch him?
Maybe no.
How much damage would he have done?
Somebody who helps the police is charged with second degree murder. Wow.
The police should be congratulating him, but they won’t because they are embarrassed by their ineptitude.
If there is a defense fund for Mr. McCann, please let me know.
I will donate all I can.
Michael Blue
Kamiah