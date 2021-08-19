Disregard Jones’ source
In an Aug. 1 letter, Kelly Jones presented a very favorable account of anti-vaccine (and anti-mask) activist Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, O.D. ...
I will address some of Tenpenny’s recent activity. ...
Tenpenny has a prior COVID-19 history of being against any vaccination as is presented in her book, “Saying No to Vaccines” (2008).
In December, Facebook deactivated a Tenpenny account due to presenting misinformation.
In a February video, Tenpenny claimed COVID-19 vaccines cause death, autism and autoimmune diseases without scientific merit.
In March, Tenpenny was included in the top 12 accounts that produce up to 65 percent of all anti-vaccine contact across several social media platforms.
In April, she asserted COVID-19 vaccines lead to long-term and lifelong health effects with no scientific merit.
In May, she was permanently suspended from Twitter as she continued to publish misinformation and disinformation.
Also in May, she claimed COVID-19 vaccines negatively affect sperm and fertility, with no scientific merit.
In June in front of an Ohio legislative hearing as an expert witness, she testified that the COVID-19 vaccine causes people to become magnetized to cellphone (5G) towers and metal objects, such as spoons and forks, which “stick to one’s body.” There was no scientific merit. There is no metal in the vaccine.
Many if not most of Tenpenny’s findings lack scientific merit. In fact, they are contradicted by science. Recent Tenpenny interviews and conspiracy theories regarding anti-vaccination can be found on Rumble, a Canadian video-sharing platform, with no policies against misinformation or disinformation.
David Grimes
Clarkston