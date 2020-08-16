New spin on old idea
Rene Descartes (1596-1650), a French philosopher who was often declared the father of modern philosophy, was best known for the postulate “I think therefore I am.”
I wish to be credited with the postulate “I can’t think therefor I ain’t.”
I am 89 years old and this is 99 percent true now.
When I am 100 percent sure I can’t think, I will put it on my tombstone.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston
Intimidation was the point
Someone needs to contact Mark Domino and show him a copy of Neil P. Cox’s Aug. 6 letter.
It’s unlikely Domino would be comfortable learning his attorney is a racist who supports the lynch mob that was created to protest the Black Lives Matter gathering. Domino’s current attorney publicly refers to BLM supporters as “lawless thugs who shoot innocent people.”
There is no rational threat from BLM supporters. Unlike the cosplaytriot (cosplay is dressing up and pretending to be a dog, a horse or superman; it’s adults playing Halloween when it’s not Halloween. For cosplaytriots, the costume is what they think actual patriots look like) lynch mob, the BLM supporters were unarmed.
There was nothing peaceful about the racist cosplaytriots showing up, carrying military assault weapons and dressed in military attire, complete with bulletproof vests. Their stated purpose was to protest and oppose the BLM gathering.
There was nothing except intimidation and a clearly racist display of force by the cosplaytriot snowflakes that attorney Cox says were “peaceful and conversational” — as if normal people going to lunch and doing shopping expect to encounter cosplaytriot snowflakes sporting assault rifles, claiming they’re doing the world a favor by opposing minority rights.
Cox knows full well the way the cosplaytriot snowflakes used their firearms was inappropriate and the literal opposite of peaceful. He knows the lynch mob was there exclusively to intimidate the BLM gathering. The cosplaytriots were there to protect their white privilege, not local businesses.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee