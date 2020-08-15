Sounds like Trump
Cathy McMorris Rogers, in her latest newsletter asking for votes and money, indicated that she is deeply concerned with our news media. To quote her: “Almost every celebrity news personality on CNN and MSNBC and far too many reporters and columnists with our major newspapers, have lost their moral and spiritual compass.”
Doesn’t that sound like our wannabe Czar Donald Trump?
Trump has spent four years scheming for ways to get another four years. I would like to see the president’s term of office changed to a five-year or six-year period with no second term.
We need to elect folks to work for the constituents and not for the party bosses.
Ken McLaughlin
Clarkston
Vigilantes
At the same time as peaceful protesters for Black Lives Matter were at Kiwanis Park, gun-toting vigilantes were occupying downtown Lewiston. This scene is reminiscent to scenes in Europe during the 1930s.
In Italy, demonstrators wore black shirts. And in Germany, they wore brown shirts. In Lewiston they wore Hawaiian or camouflage shirts. In both Europe and here, they carried symbols of racial hatred and oppression.
Just like Europe, Lewiston was not the only city occupied by vigilantes. So were Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Richmond, Va., Harrisburg, Pa., Bedford, Ind., and Phoenix, Ariz.
What factors caused all these cities to grant occupancy? Is this a wake-up call? Is our very democracy under threat? Did they have legal permission from our governor, county commissioners, city manager, city council or you, the voters? The vigilantes claimed to be “defenders” of the Second Amendment. Since when does the Second Amendment need to be “defended”?
At one time, the National Rifle Association was a sportsmen’s club. It only came to prominence when its leaders realized how much money could be made selling guns. Money really started flowing when automatic military weapons became available to civilians. Donations to politicians and lobbyists secured the NRA status.
Military weapons are not for hunting. They are made to kill people. They have turned America into a slaughterhouse. Nobody is safe anywhere and neither are our cities. Notice how freely they occupied Lewiston. If you are not concerned about these events, look at them more closely. There is still time.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
No common sense
My, my, how the tune has changed by both the sheriff of a certain county and Prosecutor Ben Nichols.
It was not more than a day after Gov. Jay Inslee issued his mask in public order that both of these men said they were not going to enforce the order, which according to the Revised Code of Washington 43.0 6.220 is a gross misdemeanor.
And now, all of a sudden they “urge everyone to take a commonsense approach.”
Where is that common sense in not requiring the staff at the sheriff’s office and county jail to wear a mask? Where is that common sense in denying a mask to a high-risk detainee at the gym?
How can someone being held simply because he can’t afford to post bail be subjected to these noncompliant conditions and, in the same breath, be told he is safer in a non-compliant jail without access to things such as tissues, hand sanitizer, masks and common sense?.
Wake up, people.
These men are elected year after year? Why? Because they know what to say and when to say it? Think about it. These guys flip sides more than Sunday morning pancakes. Because here in hazard county, the businesses have to follow the rules. But the county prosecutor, deputies and sheriff don’t.
They’re just the good old boys.
Jason Waits
Clarkston