Many thanks
I just wanted to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, specifically the emergency room, the intensive care unit and the medical-surgical unit. Least not forget the Lewiston Fire Department ambulance crew that brought me to Tri-State.
Despite the nurses and techs constantly in and out of my room and getting poked at like a pincushion, they were all professional and gracious.
The food was unlike most hospital food you hear about. It was actually a pleasure to eat and you controlled what you got.
Dr. Anupam Arora had the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever had. He had a very cheerful, positive attitude. I felt I was in good hands, even with the tech that installed my peripherally inserted central catheter in my vein. I was scared at first but his demeanor soon calmed me.
Thanks again to the crew at Tri-State for taking good care of me.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Clean up voter rolls
The House passed HR 1 down party lines. Now it moves to the Senate where the Democratic Party will need to get rid of the filibuster to push it through.
So they are saying the use of this outdated rule is racist. The last 232 times it was used, 231 were by the Democratic Party, so are they racist?
They say that most Republicans support some of the bill. What the press, who are covering for the Democrats, won’t report is how HR 1 makes it mandatory for states to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in state and federal elections.
Also, the Constitution calls for states to run their elections. HR 1 moves this to the federal government.
They say they need to do this because Republican-controlled states are passing voter suppression laws such as voter ID laws.
Apparently, minorities can not attain a photo ID, even though they need it to drive, buy alcohol, buy cigarettes or fly.
Maybe some can’t and, if not, we need to fix that.
But in Fitton County, Ga., they had 109 percent voter registration. That’s not a theory. It’s a fact.
In 353 counties across 29 states, they had 1.8 million ghost votes in the last election.
Voter rolls need to be cleaned up. That is not racist.
Another provision of HR 1 is it can only be challenged in the District of Columbia. Why?
Dan Long
Clarkston
Biden failed oath
Joseph Biden, upon becoming president of the United States, vowed to unify the country. Thus far, he has destroyed jobs, increased the national debt by several trillion dollars and called people names. Perhaps this is to hide his failure to follow the U.S. Constitution. He has been sworn in repeatedly for federal offices to which he was elected. He has yet to honor the oath for these offices.
Biden is not the brightest bulb in the federal government chandelier. He ought to recognize that he has pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic. His repeated failure to honor his oath of office simply means he is a domestic enemy of our Constitution.
Jess Stone
Lewiston
Wagging the dog
I see that our Legislature is, once again, taking steps to try to squelch the initiative process.
These folks just can’t get over the idea that they are far smarter than the citizens they purport to represent and that the body politic should sit down, shut up and let the Legislature run things.
The latest effort is to require that 6 percent of the registered voters in each and every legislative district in the state and 6 percent of registered voters statewide must approve an initiative in order to get it on the ballot. What this means is that the least populous legislative district in Idaho can hold the rest of the state hostage if less than 6 percent of the voters in that district approve the initiative.
Wow, talk about the tail wagging the dog.
DannyRadakovich
Lewiston
Thanks, Eagle gals
About 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, I stepped off of that horrendously high step at Habitat for Humanity, lost my balance and fell into my back Jeep tire well. My right arm got caught in the well. I managed to free my arm but was unable to get up.
The Lewiston Eagle gals were driving by and rescued me while 911 came and helped me stand.
The gals helped me to a chair inside the door and out of the wind until my friend Laura came to get me. I am still in great pain due to a broken rib.
Thanks, again, sweet gals.
Ruth Hash
Clarkston
———
Editing introduced an error into Jack Worle’s letter Sunday. Worle was referring to an earlier letter written by Jim Griffin.