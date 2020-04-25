Bundy vs. Dolan
Marty Trillhaase seems unable to mention Ammon Bundy without reminding readers of his past. Trillhaase should go with a Chris Berman style, “Ammon ‘twice took up armed insurrection against his own country’ Bundy.”
On April 15, Trillhaase recounted Bundy’s ill-advised live and in-person Easter service held because Bundy feels such services cannot be constrained by the state order for public health reasons.
In answer to Bundy’s actions, Trillhaase cited Cardinal Timothy Michael “I moved Vatican funds into a trust to cheat sex abuse victims” Dolan. (Daily Telegraph July 2, 2013)
I’ll pass on advice from both Bundy and Dolan.
Trillhaase has twice mentioned “a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision” giving the government the right to force vaccinations.
That ruling came in Jacobson v. Massachusetts. If you read the majority opinion in the case you’ll find this caveat from the justices.
“All laws,” this court has said, “should receive a sensible construction. General terms should be so limited in their application as not to lead to injustice, oppression or absurd consequence. It will always, therefore, be presumed that the legislature intended exceptions to its language, which would avoid results of that character. The reason of the law in such cases should prevail over its letter.”
Now that’s good advice.
Like all crises, the COVID-19 outbreak reveals our character. It’s revealing who thinks of themselves as our rulers and who see themselves as the public’s servants. Among the people, it’s revealing who yearns to be free and who yearns to be ruled.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Leave it to Schiff
Good message from President Donald Trump for Easter.
I understand there is medicine being reported that helps stem the effects from the virus.
Of course, it’s not tested to be a choice for use.
Leave it to Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to start considering another impeachment.
Actually the impeachment of Trump may have delayed immediate actions against the coronavirus.
Trump did stop immediate travel from China.
Governors are saying the federal government has been helpful.
We are fortunate so far only a few cases have been reported in our area,
A smile: Our generation made flying to the moon possible.
Now we are learning how to wash our hands.
Marie Eier
Lewiston