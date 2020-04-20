Just fix it
Several weeks ago, the United States turned down an offer from the World Health Organization for coronavirus test kits. Approximately 60 other countries accepted this invaluable resource and began the gargantuan job of finding out how widespread the infection was in their respective countries. America decided to go it alone (you know— America first).
The result was a failure of epic proportions.
The president lied last week about that demonstrable fact when he amazingly said, if you need a test, you can go get one. ...
Weeks later, the United States still is not up to speed. We are lagging far, far behind.
In the world of communicable viruses, every single day matters. When the world was fighting Ebola in 2014, America led the way, providing the expertise of our incredible scientists, doctors, nurses, Marines and more. And the world won.
Now we’re playing a brutal game of catch up. Our lives are being impacted in ways we could never have imagined. ...
Can we please stop these self-congratulatory press conferences?
Yes, we know. We know. The president has performed miraculously. He holds no blame for decisions related to test kit failure or anything else — even implying former President Barack Obama screwed things up.
Whatever. Just please fix this.
If we could benefit from the experiences of China, South Korea, Germany, the World Health Organization, etc., then please don’t let false pride get in the way. ...
Do whatever you can do to help the American people get through this.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino
End wildlife trafficking
I am writing to express my concern about illegal wildlife trafficking, and to urge elected officials to pass legislation to stop it. Wildlife trafficking is a commercial enterprise that entails illegal poaching, taking and trade of wild plants and animals. We now know that it is also the cause of wildlife-human viruses such as COVID-19 — the coronavirus that is causing thousands to get sick.
To better restrict the wildlife trade, our elected leaders need to immediately pass legislation that prohibits the wildlife trade and trafficking in the U.S. and the Trump administration should enforce existing laws at home and abroad.
As individuals and as a society, we can be diligent about knowing the source of products we consume. The wildlife trade exists around the world — including here at home. Not buying products that are derived from wildlife is a crucial action we can each take.
We can prevent more wildlife diseases from infecting humans by putting an end to illegal wildlife trafficking and stop the exploitation of wildlife generally. I hope our elected officials will take action to do so.
Barclay Hauber
Pollock
Endorses von Ehlinger
As the Republican legislative district chairman, I sure have enjoyed having Sen. Dan Johnson, and Rep. Mike Kingsley in office. It’s very refreshing to have legislators say what they mean, and mean what they say.
That said, they could certainly use additional support in advancing issues important to our district. This year, let’s send Aaron von Ehlinger to work with them in the Idaho Legislature. Aaron has the essential communication skills to get the people’s work done, and I have personally witnessed his strong work ethic. He is extremely pro-Second Amendment, a card-carrying member of the National Rifle Association, and even donated a Colt M4 rifle to the Nez Perce County Republican Party for our annual auction.
I have watched him interact with people, knock on doors before the lockdown started, and maintain a robust social media presence where he promptly responds to citizen questions.
He has a plan to repeal the grocery tax and give us much-needed property tax relief.
Aaron is an honest man of action who truly cares about our community.
I am proud to be part of his team, and fully endorse Aaron von Ehlinger for state representative, House Seat 6A. Please give him your vote, and urge your friends and family to do the same.
Ryan “RJ” Johnson
Lewiston
Disinfect the TV
According to the New Yorker magazine, medical specialists are now recommending that people disinfect their televisions after President Donald Trump has been on.
If the television is in the kitchen, everything should be wiped down and all items exposed to Trump should be run through the dishwasher.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Get out there and howl
Let’s all join together tonight and howl in front of our houses. I just found out that people in the Denver area now howl every night. They howl because they are confined in their homes, because they lost their jobs, because they are health care or grocery workers, because they want to let off steam, because they have dogs who might join in, because we love/hate coyotes and wolves, because we are Democrats and Republicans, because we are neighbors and because we are all part of the same human pack.
So get out there tonight at 8 p.m. and howl as a pack.
You may be the lone wolf on your block at first. That is how it started in Denver. Now they have more than 200,000 howling every night. What fun.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston