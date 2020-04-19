Heredity kicked in
Some white guy thinks all things must be scientifically proven. Humm. I wonder if he believes in God or is an atheist due to scientific information.
As a corporal of the fourth platoon, a colleague of mine and I were patrolling south Wenatchee in Washington. And we received a call that there was a possible case of drunken driving.
While we were en route, my partner said: “Probably another drunkin’ injun. ” Without scientific facts, my heredity kicked in and I thought about the current incident. He later apologized, but the rest of the 10-hour shift, neither of us said a word.
I ate with the officer at his dinner table. We rode long shifts together often. He knew as an Indian officer, I had his back through the years.
Ira Hayes died in three inches of water in a shallow ditch. I wonder if he had scientific proof what his heritage was about?
My dad was a recipient of a Purple Heart from World War II and had shrapnel scars.
He was hired by mail for the Bureau of Reclamation on the Grand Coulee Dam. He retired from the bureau, being the only Indian for those years. No scientific information there being the only Indian.
It didn’t take a rocket scientist for Congress to pass the American Indian Civil Rights Act in the ’70s, the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Repatriation Act in 1979. It may have been due to a trunk of memorabilia an Indian had.
Lucinda Simpson
Lapwai
Clean house
Up front, let me tell you I haven’t taken your paper for years.
After my world view changed from left to right, I felt your news and editorials were designed to be condescending and just sort of high brow toward common working people.
My topic is the upcoming Republican primary election.
This is aimed at Republicans or wavering fence-sitters. I have worked with some sincere dedicated local politicians during my time as a committeeman on the Republican Central Committee representing precinct 31, Culdesac.
I am endorsing Aaron Von Ehlinger for the House of Representatives, District 6A.
Aaron impresses me as a can-do type of guy. He has no political experience, but you have to start somewhere.
When I was on a rules committee this year in Boise, a statement of mine about some changes was met by an older, more seasoned politician with “ I used to be a damn the torpedoes, pull out all of the stops kind of guy too, but I matured and became more diplomatic.”
Personally, I have had it with those lifers who are selling out the taxpayers to be reelected constantly.
Help me clean house and get some new movers in office.
Glen Baldwin
Culdesac
Who’s nonessential?
The decision to determine whose businesses were essentially more important than others and remain open during this Chinese virus should never have been made.
Why should a hair salon/barbershop, jewelry store, furniture store, windshield repair and many others be told to close while someone next door gets to continue with sales?
Most of these are one-on-one transactions anyway. And when a country shuts down and commerce ceases, than that also kills people and families as much as the disease itself. And a lengthy shutdown would eventually, over time, give citizens a real taste of what socialism looks like and they won’t like it.
When a government shutdown has occurred in the past, the liberals and mainstream media say, “Oh my God. Those government workers are sent home and can’t be paid.”
But when small businesses are closed and millions of citizens are without a job, they get bat crazy giddy because they might be able to blame it on “orange man bad” just before an election this fall that would pit President Donald Trump against a candidate who doesn’t know his wife from his sister or where he was yesterday.
Jill Biden is a doctor and she should be totally ashamed of herself for letting it go on this long.
As a side note, March was the biggest month ever for gun sales and 88 percent were first-time buyers, so I think liberals have finally come to their senses about personal protection.
John Webb
Reubens
Breaching won’t work
Don’t count on dam removal to solve the problem.
I’ve studied the dam breaching alternative, MO3, in the draft environmental impact statement. The promise of “improved recreational and tribal fishing” under MO3 executive summary is exceedingly unlikely and inconsistent with discussion elsewhere in the report.
Chapter 3, Page 548, lines 16557-16558: “Currently, hatchery fish account for 80-90 percent of all juvenile Snake River fish passing CRS projects. (The fish) models (projecting increased returns) do not account for this potential major reduction in juvenile fish production.”
Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries expert David Johnson stated at the Washington governor’s stakeholders meeting in Clarkston on Jan. 7 that without hatchery fish, there would be no fishing. Recreational fishing does not allow taking wild, endangered species of fish.
At the same meeting, Birgit Koehler, policy lead for power on the Columbia River System Operations EIS at the Bonneville Power Administration stated that with dams removed, there would be no line item in BPA’s future budgets for hatcheries and habitat improvement. Essentially, mitigation funding goes away when the dams are removed.
This is confirmed in the body of the draft EIS. Chapter 3, Page 559 lines 16898-16902 state: “ ... reductions in hatchery fish could reduce the numbers of juvenile Snake River chinook by as much as 85 percent. This reduction in the number of hatchery fish would likely result in a reduction of these predicted survival rates of wild chinook because of increased predation rates.”
Wanda Keefer
Clarkston
Winning again
In every single government department, President Donald Trump has replaced career professionals with inept, unqualified sycophants. What could go wrong?
Trump gutted the pandemic agency in the Centers for Disease Control, whose mission was to stop pandemics. The CDC was decimated by personnel cuts; they have lost more than 400 positions. Trump is literally putting American lives in danger with his incompetence and lies about the COVID-19 because he’s worried more about his re-election than protecting our country from a deadly virus.
Trump and his Fox-baited cult lie every day to try and move the goal posts from the lies the day before.
They are doing everything they can to falsely rewrite the narrative of what actually happened.
Allow me to elaborate:
1. Trump’s unpreparedness, incompetence and lack of response to the pandemic was the greatest presidential blunder in history.
2. Trump lied about the pandemic being a Democratic hoax, only a few people had it and that it would magically go away soon.
3. Trump is not capable of putting together a national strategy, plan and response even at this late date.
4. Trump’s reckless actions accelerated the amount of deaths and collapsed the U.S. economy.
5. Trump piles on more debt and deficits on top of the rainy day fund he blew last year to have the highest federal deficit in history.
Well folks, I personally am tired of winning so much…
John Fellman
Moscow
A terrible time
Our present terrible epidemic has resulted in lots of recent news about the 1918-1919 flu epidemic.
Nez Perce County health nurse Susan Bruce, Mayor Chris Osmers and others closed schools. All public gatherings were forbidden. Quarantine signs were everywhere.
The worst was from October of 1918 to the spring of 1919 when 774 flu cases were reported in Lewiston. Eventually 53 died in Lewiston. ...
Sister Mary Evangelista was the first to die in Lewiston and she was soon followed by six other Catholic sisters from St. Joseph Hospital, where they ministered to sick patients.
Their seven graves are in a row at the Normal Hill Cemetery, with a large statue of Jesus overlooking the Division 2 area. ...
A few feet away is Bruce’s grave. She died at age 82 in 1930.
Nezperce and Lewis County were especially hard hit and their Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society has published a 130-page book about the tough times that resulted in 65 Lewis County deaths.
If you would like a copy for $18., contact me at (208) 746-0168.
Of the 65 deaths, I noticed brothers aged 15 and 17 who died. Their sister who was 8 at the time and had the flu was still living in 1993.
Three married couples died only a few days apart.
People from Lewiston who went to Nezperce to help included Dr. Edgar White, who owned the White Hospital in Lewiston.
World War I ended on Nov. 11,1918, but the flu epidemic was a terrible time everywhere.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Pelosi’s stooges
During the past three years, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her stooges have tried to destroy President Donald Trump. This is a disaster that you cannot comprehend. Trump has faced it head on.
Sens. Richards Burr, R-N.C., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., engaged in insider stock trading. For doing the same thing, Martha Stewart was convicted.
We have 24 Democratic governors who are in a tizzy. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are the worst.
This $2 trillion bail out — first Pelosi gave John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts $25 million. Then the board of directors fired the symphony orchestra.
Pelosi donated millions to Planned Parenthood. She also donated millions to Inslee for his wind turbines.
Please note it would take 45 wind turbines to replace the four dams on the lower Snake River, plus replacing the blades every few years.
I have watched Trump give briefings every day, trying to encourage the population. And I watched Cuomo drool like a computer, just saying how many sick and how many dead there are.
For the last three years, we have endured Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I do notice he is appearing almost daily. I wish the Lewiston Tribune would cancel his cartoons. They are disgusting. I would call his newspaper the Atlanta Journal-Destruction.
Howard Miller
Asotin