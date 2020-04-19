Rights and responsibilities
It is no wonder at least half the people in the country think people from Idaho are some place south of center.
To use the excuse of rights being violated to avoid the stay-at-home order slipped way past south of center. We have an abundance of rights in this country and every one of them comes with the responsibility to do the right thing.
Just because we can do it doesn’t mean that it is the prudent thing to do. If these less-than-responsible people spread the virus further, they should be held responsible for all liabilities incurred — financial and moral.
Sharol Ward
Culdesac
Trump failed to act
The president had a golden opportunity to create more jobs and stimulate the economy months ago. All he had to do was order the country to increase production of durable medical equipment, personal protective equipment, etc., anticipating a national and global demand for those items as COVID-19 spread.
Why didn’t he do it? What was he thinking?
Gaylen Wood
Moscow
Hot off the press
Everyone is concerned with the coronavirus pandemic and I’m no exception. I have taken all the precautions that have been recommended but I began to wonder about the Lewiston Tribune being brought in from outside daily. I am not about to give up my morning paper so I tried out an idea that popped into my mind.
If heat kills this ugly virus, the solution was simple. Turn your oven on to 350. If you own a 13-inch by 9-inch baking pan (metal preferably), lay the newspaper in and cover with metal lid.
Turn the oven off after it preheats and put the baking dish in for an hour. Enjoy your still warm paper.
I also extend a thank you to Rosauers and Ace Hardware for their help during this difficult time.
Dee Harrington
Lewiston
Make it here
... The shortages in critical equipment and supplies that are being experienced brings home the folly of our economic relationship with China. For years now, the American people, and I am no exception, have grown used to saving lots of money by predominantly buying Chinese goods, which are generally cheaper than goods made in the U.S.
Well, it is all a whole bunch of fun ... every day to be saving money by buying Chinese products — until a crisis develops and we can’t get those goods. When we turn to U.S. manufacturers, we find that they aren’t in a position to provide the goods because they have been priced out of the market.
This is even worse when the goods are a matter of life and death.
Here is a suggestion: Normally, the federal government is not supposed to be in the business of manufacturing goods and competing with private companies. If U.S. companies aren’t able to provide the goods, the government is free to step in.
There are many shuttered factories in the U.S. I would guess that there is a lot of used equipment of the kind needed to manufacture these health supplies.
For just a tiny fraction of the $2 trillion spent on the rescue package, the federal government can acquire enough factory space and equipment to make these items. Whether it can be done in time to help with this current crisis is unknown but it could certainly be put in place for future crises. ...
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Support those in need
Many of us will be fortunate enough to both receive a cash payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and yet also retain our jobs and full salaries because we can work remotely.
If this is the case for you please consider using some or all of those funds to support others in need.
Whether it’s a small business whose business has been significantly reduced or closed, a charity whose fundraising events have had to shut down or a neighbor who is out of work, your funds can help us all to weather the storm.
You might even consider donating the money you would have spent on hair salons, masseuses or other businesses that are not considered essential directly to those businesses to keep them afloat.
Congress has done its best to try and get the money to the people who need it the most, but there’s no magic formula to use and here’s our chance to help make those monies go even further. Stay safe everyone.
Heather Nelson
Moscow
Virus is no hoax
Our thanks and gratitude go to the Latah County commissioners, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert, and the Moscow City Council for taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community. The decision to close public restaurants, bars and other businesses was difficult and yet critical for protecting both the health of citizens and the ability of medical centers to treat patients as needed.
The virus is no hoax. It requires a “host” to spread and it can infect anyone. Only through social distancing and prohibiting congregating in groups will it be restricted in its ability to infect us all.
Our local representatives took the initiative when there was no other state action. Our local business owners requested such action in their letter to Gov. Brad Little. We are grateful for all the efforts in our community to make curbside pickup of orders and hospital parking easy and accessible as well.
We also thank Sen. David Nelson for his courage to do the right thing, leaving the Idaho legislative session when staying was a danger to himself, others in the Capitol and voters in all of the legislators’ respective districts.
May we all continue to stay in place and keep all safe.
Diane Baumgart
Moscow
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Another 50 people from Troy, Deary, Potlatch, Lewiston and Moscow signed this letter.
Trump is failing
In response to Roy Dotson’s April 13 letter: Your belief that President Donald Trump has been doing a good job as a human is total nonsense. The responsibility for an elected president of the United States is to protect all Americans from harm’s way and much more.
Presidents will be provided with the best advisers to assist in making decisions — unless the president chooses his own administration.
There is so much documentation on file that Trump has more than stumbled, skipped a step or failed to yield to advice from the professionals. You may have been blessed by not having any family members taken away by the COID-19 virus. No one wishes that on anyone.
Trump is much more concerned about profits than human life.
I could go on and on, but your belief that Trump is only human and doing a good job as president is bull manure.
Steven Sanchez
Lewiston
Rich get richer
The $2 trillion coronavirus package is a welcome relief from the economic stressors many citizens and businesses are facing currently. We were not informed, however, that a provision was included that will allow the super wealthy, such as President Donald Trump and his family, to avoid an estimated $170 billion in federal taxes during the next 10 years.
Why and how did that provision become part of the relief package?
Don’t let the Republican Party and our national leader look like they are granting welcome relief to American citizens because they are stealing from all of us at the same time.
Elizabeth Kendrick
Lewiston
Rolled up their sleeves
Syringa Hospital and Clinics employees joined together to roll up their sleeves in an effort to aid a needed cause.
Vitalant (formerly known as Inland Northwest Blood Center) reported an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations of more than 1,400 in March, resulting in a loss of 41,000 units, which represents 20 percent of the blood supply expected for the month.
To help combat this issue, SHC hosted a special blood drive on site targeting employees. The drive had great participation: 42 people checked in and 35 units were collected. Of those, 77 percent were employees, and the rest were family and friends invited by employees.
This drive was even larger than most of SHC’s regularly scheduled community drives held five times a year.
Although the need for blood has somewhat decreased due to elective surgeries being postponed, there is always a need of blood supply for ongoing medical conditions, such as expectant mothers and their newborns, cancer patients and others dependent on transfusions, emergency surgery for accident/trauma victims, those who are ill with kidney, liver or gastrointestinal diseases, and those already in intensive care units, among many others.
Blood drives are safe to have, and donations are essential. According to their website, “Vitalant has strict measures in place to ensure only healthy donors are giving blood.” For more information on what Vitalant is doing to keep their donors and staff safe, visit https://www.vitalant.org/COVID-FAQs. ...
This is yet another example of the wonderful, giving people on Team Syringa.
Dana Greig
Syringa Hospital and Clinics
Grangeville
Found letter offensive
I am deeply offended by your editorial choices for the Easter Sunday edition of your paper.
Your editors published a letter from a Jim Roach, who used the name of our lord and savior, Jesus, in a very offensive anti-Christian way. This is the second time he has done so and your editors continue to feed his ego by publishing his hatred for our president and our Lord.
Have you no respect for your Christian readers?
Shame on you and all who participated in this offensive inclusion in your paper and on Easter, no less.
Your owner and your stated desire to maintain “civility” seems to be a true hoax when you allow this kind of offensive letter to be published. Shame on you all.
Alfred Bolden
White Bird